Clarion’s surplus nearly doubles in half-year results

The 125,000-home landlord posted a net surplus of £68m for the six months to 30 September, up from £35m in the first half of 2023-24.

Turnover was £542m, up 12% from £486m in the first half of 2023-24. Operating surplus stood at £138m for the six-month period, up 27% compared with £109m the previous year.

Clarion said the year-on-year gain was predominantly due to higher rental income and increased surplus on disposal. The landlord banked £20m from disposals in the six-month period, compared with £13m in the first half of 2023-24.