Clear demand pipeline and long-term strategy needed to address construction skills gap

A clear demand pipeline is needed to address the skills gaps in the construction industry, the House of Lords Built Environment Committee has heard #UKhousing

Over a number of targeted modules, the committee aims to find out whether new towns and expanded settlements are an effective means of delivering housing and, if so, how to ensure they are successful.

He gave evidence alongside Robbie Calvert, head of policy and public affairs at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), who called for a skills and workforce strategy, in particular for the planning sector.

Mr Woodcroft made the comments to the committee as part of its inquiry into new towns and expanded settlements, which was launched in March.

Ian Woodcroft, head of policy and government relations at the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), said that would “encourage the small employers that make up the majority of our industry to have the confidence to invest in skills and training”.

The government aims to have up to 12 new towns under construction by the next election. More than 100 potential locations in England have already been identified and submitted to the New Towns Taskforce.

At an event in May organised by the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum, Sir Michael Lyons, the chair of the taskforce, said that 40% of housing in new towns will be dedicated to “genuinely affordable housing”.

The session on Tuesday focused on ensuring long-term strategic support beyond this parliament for the plans.

In March, Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, pledged £600m of investment for a five-year plan to tackle Britain’s construction skills shortage.

Last week, the Department for Work and Pensions announced funding of more than £130m to help jobseekers into the construction sector.

Mr Woodcroft told the committee that construction output was going to “grow considerably, based on our forecast” over the next five years.

He said: “Currently, construction output is around £187bn. Over the next five years, we anticipate that will grow by about 2.2% annually on average. And that means that, in terms of the construction workforce, we’ll need to bring 90,000 more people in to meet that new demand.

“And then, when you add that new demand to natural churn in the construction workforce, that figure increases to some 207,000 people that will need to be brought into the industry.”

He said that would “obviously be critical” to the development of new towns, as well as broader housebuilding, infrastructure and retrofit agendas.

Mr Woodcroft said there was a “really big skills gap that we need to address. In terms of our focus in addressing that, we’re looking at three particular areas. The first area is making sure that there is a really clear demand pipeline.”

Alongside encouraging small employers, this would “ensure that we can actually put local training and skills interventions in place as quickly as possible, to support demand as it increases, because skills and training is a demand-led business,” Mr Woodcroft said. He also said training systems needed to be more “job-outcomes focused”.

“If you take further education as an example, about two-thirds of people on construction-related courses in further education don’t progress directly from that course into a job in the industry,” he said, adding that there was “a lot of wastage”.

“We could go a long way in actually addressing the skills gap we face if that system works more efficiently,” Mr Woodcroft said.

He added that there must be a focus on retention in the construction industry.

“We want to make sure that there’s a greater return on investment in training, by people sticking in the industry once they join the industry, and we need industry to have a much stronger retention strategy,” he said.