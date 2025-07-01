Clear demand pipeline and long-term strategy needed to address construction skills gap

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A clear demand pipeline is needed to address the skills gaps in the construction industry, the House of Lords Built Environment Committee heard on Tuesday.
Ian Woodcroft, head of policy and government relations at the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), said that would “encourage the small employers that make up the majority of our industry to have the confidence to invest in skills and training”.
Mr Woodcroft made the comments to the committee as part of its inquiry into new towns and expanded settlements, which was launched in March.
He gave evidence alongside Robbie Calvert, head of policy and public affairs at the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI), who called for a skills and workforce strategy, in particular for the planning sector.
Over a number of targeted modules, the committee aims to find out whether new towns and expanded settlements are an effective means of delivering housing and, if so, how to ensure they are successful.
The government aims to have up to 12 new towns under construction by the next election. More than 100 potential locations in England have already been identified and submitted to the New Towns Taskforce.
At an event in May organised by the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum, Sir Michael Lyons, the chair of the taskforce, said that 40% of housing in new towns will be dedicated to “genuinely affordable housing”.
The session on Tuesday focused on ensuring long-term strategic support beyond this parliament for the plans.
In March, Rachel Reeves, the chancellor, pledged £600m of investment for a five-year plan to tackle Britain’s construction skills shortage.
Last week, the Department for Work and Pensions announced funding of more than £130m to help jobseekers into the construction sector.
Mr Woodcroft told the committee that construction output was going to “grow considerably, based on our forecast” over the next five years.
He said: “Currently, construction output is around £187bn. Over the next five years, we anticipate that will grow by about 2.2% annually on average. And that means that, in terms of the construction workforce, we’ll need to bring 90,000 more people in to meet that new demand.
“And then, when you add that new demand to natural churn in the construction workforce, that figure increases to some 207,000 people that will need to be brought into the industry.”
He said that would “obviously be critical” to the development of new towns, as well as broader housebuilding, infrastructure and retrofit agendas.
Mr Woodcroft said there was a “really big skills gap that we need to address. In terms of our focus in addressing that, we’re looking at three particular areas. The first area is making sure that there is a really clear demand pipeline.”
Alongside encouraging small employers, this would “ensure that we can actually put local training and skills interventions in place as quickly as possible, to support demand as it increases, because skills and training is a demand-led business,” Mr Woodcroft said. He also said training systems needed to be more “job-outcomes focused”.
“If you take further education as an example, about two-thirds of people on construction-related courses in further education don’t progress directly from that course into a job in the industry,” he said, adding that there was “a lot of wastage”.
“We could go a long way in actually addressing the skills gap we face if that system works more efficiently,” Mr Woodcroft said.
He added that there must be a focus on retention in the construction industry.
“We want to make sure that there’s a greater return on investment in training, by people sticking in the industry once they join the industry, and we need industry to have a much stronger retention strategy,” he said.
Last year, the government announced it would fund 300 new planning officers in councils, and later added an additional £100m for local authorities to hire more staff and consultants to carry out technical studies and site assessments.
Mr Calvert said the RTPI would like to see planners included in the government’s five-year construction skills package.
“The RTPI believes that insufficient capacity and skills in the planning sector, in particular, will present itself as a barrier to the development of good-quality new talent.
“And, as rightly pointed out, that needs to be set within the wider government reforms that we see at the moment, and the ambitions around 1.5 million homes,” he said.
Mr Calvert said there was a “perfect storm” in terms of planning capacity and demand. He added that what “particularly concerns us at the moment” was changes to Level 7 apprenticeships. The government has restricted funding through the Apprenticeship Levy to those aged 21 and under from January 2026. From then, employers will have to fund Level 7 apprenticeships for those aged 22 and over themselves.
But Mr Calvert said almost all apprentices in planning came into the sector when they were older than 21.
“My colleagues in the education team have estimated that that could be turning the tap off of approximately 200 planners a year.
“I know the government has set out its ambitions to bring 300 new planners into the sector, but we don’t even really have a timeframe for when those planners are going to come on board … and that number would be somewhat dwarfed by the loss of planners that we’d have through [those] apprenticeships,” he said.
Mr Calvert also referenced the government’s local authority planning skills and capacity survey, the findings of which were published at the start of the year. Almost 97% of planning departments in England that responded to the survey reported a skills gap.
Mr Calvert said one of the biggest skills gaps was around masterplanning and design codes, alongside Biodiversity Net Gain.
“These are the kind of skills that we’re going to need in planners to deliver the new talent and to sell that vision in the first instance. We’re asking government, putting all of this together, for a skills and workforce strategy, in particular to deal with the planning sector.
“We would like to see planning included in the government’s five-year construction skills package in particular, to address this issue,” he said.
When asked what single thing they would change to solve the long-running skills gap, Mr Woodcroft said a “focus on the long term, not the short term, in terms of a focus on productivity in the industry”.
He added: “In terms of an employer-led model, if that [model] is really around job outcomes through clear career progressions, where those people aren’t then left behind after the industry has used them, that’s absolutely the right approach.”
Mr Calvert agreed and added: “It’s that long-term skills and resourcing workforce strategy that we need from government. The situation is that serious at this stage and it needs a comprehensive approach. That needs to come through in a strategy.
“I’d like to see more messaging from government about some of the benefits of having that strategic vision that society could derive, as opposed to ‘planners are delaying things and causing issues’,” Mr Calvert said.
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