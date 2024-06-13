Closing the complaints gap

Satisfaction with repairs was at 67% when I started, five months later it was at 100%. All it took was a shift in mindset.

We have to accept that our customers complain for a reason; they are no different from us. We have to be willing to listen to them, not take a call while working from home juggling domestic duties with work. When you are speaking to a customer, you give them your full attention in a quiet space without interruption. If you cannot successfully work from home, you should return to the office. Listen to the calls that come in and how they are dealt with, and retrain staff in how they need to demonstrate respect. Remember, they are paying for this service. We work for them. “Look at trends in your complaints. Are customers frustrated with multiple visits when it should’ve been done properly the first time?”

In listening to repair calls, for example, are you confident the operative is diagnosing the problem properly? Track your repair complaints back to see if there is a problem with diagnosis or common denominators among those who dealt with the issues highlighting a training need.

Look at trends in your complaints. Are customers frustrated with multiple visits when it should’ve been done properly the first time? If so, track jobs with multiple visits and again, see if there is a link with people who are not doing the job right. Failure costs money and causes dissatisfaction – it is easy to resolve.

When you write to tenants in response to complaints, can your staff write a letter properly? Don’t waffle. Apologise in the first paragraph for the failure and explain in the next paragraph what you are going to do about it. Finish with your offer of compensation for the failure and review levels to ensure that your offer is appropriate and not derisory. Remember, the failure is your problem, not theirs.