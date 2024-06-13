Closing the complaints gap

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Our tenants know our homes best so we need to genuinely listen to them, writes Julie Fadden, chief executive of Knowsley Disability Concern
Are you ever frustrated with the service you receive? Do you ever find you are the recipient of mediocre service, but for a variety of reasons do not actually complain? If you do complain, what is the response? Is it timely, dealt with respectfully, or are you continually fobbed off?
Our residents are no different from us. They live in homes like us and they pay to receive the right to live in a warm, dry, comfortable home at, hopefully, an affordable rent from a landlord that helps them with any problems that may arise such as anti-social behaviour, welfare benefits, tenancy support etc.
Generally I don’t complain, I just get on with my life, until I had cause to complain to the NHS about the negligent care of my parents. This was not with any interest in litigation, but to ensure their negligence didn’t spread to other patients.
After months of waiting for a response, I contacted the chief executive of the hospital directly, who then invited me in to present our story to his 35-strong senior management team. Their response was deep shock, as many had not really thought of their patients as real people; they were cases to be solved, mended and sent back home. The chief nursing officer thanked me because in her 30-year career, I had made it “real” for her.
I don’t blame the staff for their approach, it is borne out of years at the grindstone, without the staff or resources to do the job well. They can only do their best with what they have, but when it goes wrong for them, people die.
In housing, what we do shouldn’t kill people. But, tragically, sometimes it does – and this is avoidable. Let’s be clear, we are not dealing with complex medical conditions, our job is relatively straightforward: we provide homes for rent or sale, we allocate them, we collect rent, we repair them and we try to resolve problems that may arise in the neighbourhood. Balance sheets have resources within them to do the job well.
Then if this is the case, why is the Housing Ombudsman awash with so many cases of maladministration? Why are tenants living in homes that are making them ill and how did we let this happen?
“Why is the Housing Ombudsman awash with so many cases of maladministration? Why are tenants living in homes that are making them ill and how did we let this happen?”
It shouldn’t need journalist investigations or tenant activists travelling the country to expose problems, that is what our housing officers are for: to be the eyes and ears out there, to listen to customers and get things done.
Admittedly, the pandemic hasn’t helped, but as the phone lines stayed open, did we listen to the calls and seek to resolve, or did we just become a bit battle-weary and anaesthetised to what we were hearing? Whatever the excuse, we need to put it right now.
As a chief executive, I was concerned about spiralling complaints moving through the layers of our complaints process, such as rising damp, so I decided to get a grip of it. I decided no complaint response would leave until I had reviewed the complaint, spoken to the tenant, visited if required, reviewed our response and the compensation we offered.
We have to accept that our customers complain for a reason; they are no different from us. We have to be willing to listen to them, not take a call while working from home juggling domestic duties with work. When you are speaking to a customer, you give them your full attention in a quiet space without interruption. If you cannot successfully work from home, you should return to the office.
Listen to the calls that come in and how they are dealt with, and retrain staff in how they need to demonstrate respect. Remember, they are paying for this service. We work for them.
“Look at trends in your complaints. Are customers frustrated with multiple visits when it should’ve been done properly the first time?”
In listening to repair calls, for example, are you confident the operative is diagnosing the problem properly? Track your repair complaints back to see if there is a problem with diagnosis or common denominators among those who dealt with the issues highlighting a training need.
Look at trends in your complaints. Are customers frustrated with multiple visits when it should’ve been done properly the first time? If so, track jobs with multiple visits and again, see if there is a link with people who are not doing the job right. Failure costs money and causes dissatisfaction – it is easy to resolve.
When you write to tenants in response to complaints, can your staff write a letter properly? Don’t waffle. Apologise in the first paragraph for the failure and explain in the next paragraph what you are going to do about it. Finish with your offer of compensation for the failure and review levels to ensure that your offer is appropriate and not derisory. Remember, the failure is your problem, not theirs.
What I did was not difficult and it got results – my tenants were happier. You should welcome all feedback from customers, good and bad, as it helps you to refine the service and put right what is going wrong. Above all, listen to your tenants, they are people, not cases, paying you to do your job properly – and they deserve nothing less.
With an upcoming election, and a raft of regulatory changes within the Social Housing (Regulation) Act aimed at improving communication between landlords and tenants, housing communicators are navigating a multitude of priorities in an ever-changing environment.
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