Co-production is more than a buzzword – how can it work for landlord and tenant relationships?

How can the sector use co-production when it comes to building safety? Inside Housing and home life safety specialist Aico brought together experts from across the sector to workshop some answers
It may have become one of the sector’s more popular buzzwords over the past couple of years, but co-production is more than just jargon. At its core is the idea that landlords and tenants can work together in partnership to improve communities, with the recognition that both parties have contributions to make.
“It really springs from the basic principle that people who use services are best placed to help design them,” says Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing. “At its heart, [co-production] is a way of working in which residents and landlords work together to create a decision or service that works for them all.”
A growing number of social landlords are now exploring co-production. Ensuring tenants are listened to is at the heart of the Social Housing White Paper, as is tenant safety – and this is where co-production can have a really practical impact. After all, the people who know a building best are often its inhabitants.
As part of our Resident Safety Campaign, Inside Housing brought experts from across the housing sector together for a discussion, sponsored by Aico, focusing on how landlords can deploy an effective co-production approach to improving building safety.
In three groups, the participants were asked to think about a couple of key questions: what does co-production actually mean? And what are the challenges involved in making it work?
What is co-production?
So what does co-production actually involve?
“Is it just a new bit of jargon?” asks Rachel Edwards, co-creation and engagement lead at Platform Housing Group. “Are we overcomplicating the idea? Is it really just about building relationships, and kind of doing what a lot of organisations are already doing, in terms of involving our customers in conversations?”
A common definition would be a big help, argues Mandeep Bhogil, director of operations at Tower Hamlets Community Housing. “There needs to be a call to action back to the regulator around simplifying and clarifying what they mean by co-production, and whether or not, as a sector, we can come together and be a voice to escalate that and ask for that clarity,” she says. “Because it feels like we’re all trying to go off in different ways and figure out a model to apply.”
For Ms Bhogil herself, however, the definition seems simple enough. “Let’s remove the mystique from it,” she adds. “[Co-production] is about bringing your end user, your client, your resident into the fold and talking about what they want the information to look and feel like, and how they want it to be presented to them.”
Culture shift
This can require a shift in organisations’ approach and culture – and the key cultural attribute that must underpin successful co-production is honesty, says Alison Inman, a board member at Saffron Housing and former president of the Chartered Institute of Housing. “We tell people we’re going to consult with them when actually we’re telling them what to do,” she says. “Nothing annoys people more than that. So there is a need for landlords to be incredibly honest in the parameters of any co-production exercise.”
The best way to start, Ms Inman adds, is with a blank piece of paper, because otherwise “you’re going in with a mindset of ‘we know what we’re going to do’, and that’s not co-production – that’s something else”.
For Brian Griffin, a tenant of Berneslai Homes, the cultural shift needed to make co-production work is simple. “The culture change has to be that the most important people are not the board of directors – they’re the tenants,” he says.
Setting parameters
Even a blank sheet of paper has boundaries, however. Building safety is, in one sense, about parameters – what can and cannot be done – and establishing those parameters can rest on understanding detailed technical information. If you’re going to involve tenants at the ground level, argues Stephen Johnson, member of the National Housing Federation’s tenant advisory panel and chair of a tenant panel for Notting Hill Genesis, then you need to ensure you bring them up to speed. Making resident involvement more accessible, he says, is not just about making it easier for tenants to join meetings. “It’s about improving accessibility to the information being discussed,” he adds. “That’s what you’ve got to improve. Can they understand the information? What training are you providing for residents to understand the technical stuff being discussed?”
There needs to be a crossover when it comes to safety, Ms Inman argues, between resident engagement teams and technical departments. “Those of us in engagement need to be better at understanding our technical colleagues about what the non-negotiables are,” she says. “We need to be clear about that rather than have confusing conversations about what we can and can’t do.”
A question of trust
One of the biggest challenges to co-production, says Ms Bhogil, is building tenants’ trust. She argues the key is good communication facilitated through a solid grasp of your customer profile – and whether you share messages through text, email, digital notice boards or home visits, it is crucial to explain what is involved: “We highlight that we are the experts – but that we use co-production and our resident groups as a check and balance.”
So what does successful co-production look like? More than one attendee suggested looking further afield for inspiration. “As a sector, we spend too much time looking inwards for best practice, when there are good examples of co-creation outside the sector. How can we use that? How can we build an audience and give customers a voice?” says Ms Edwards.
The English housing sector would benefit from taking a look at what is working in Scotland, argues Tina Mistry, relationship manager at Aico. “[Scotland] has an actual regulation where [landlords] have to engage with residents throughout the whole process, from procurement to delivery. They’re already co-producing and are doing it really well,” she says. “I think it’s worth us in England looking at best practices from Scotland.”
Ultimately, however, the lack of a solid definition gives landlords and their residents space in which to find out how to make co-production work for them.
“For it to be genuine, you’re not going to have a model that says: you’ve got to do it like this, because that defeats the purpose in many ways,” says Mr Hilditch. “It should be shaped by individual organisations, and in individual areas, by people working together.”
We asked the question below to workshop participants. Their response gives a good indication of the appetite for – and growth of – co-production within the housing sector.
Join us at this leading one-day event designed to help landlords and tenants achieve meaningful engagement following the Social Housing White Paper sector reforms, covering culture change, co-production and how to engage tenants on climate change, building safety, disrepair and more.
There is a free tenant place for every delegate pass booked by a landlord.
To view the agenda and book your delegate pass, click here.
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