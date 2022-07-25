Co-production is more than a buzzword – how can it work for landlord and tenant relationships?

When it comes to co-production, ask: “Can residents understand the information and what training are you providing to help them with the technical stuff being discussed?” says Stephen Johnson, chair of the tenant panel @NHGhousing #UKhousing (sponsored)

The English housing sector would benefit from taking a look at what is working in Scotland, says Tina Mistry @Aico_Limited: “They’re already co-producing and doing it really well” #UKhousing (sponsored)

How can the sector use co-production when it comes to building safety? @insidehousing and @Aico_Limited brought together experts from across the sector to workshop some answers #UKhousing (sponsored)

A growing number of social landlords are now exploring co-production. Ensuring tenants are listened to is at the heart of the Social Housing White Paper, as is tenant safety – and this is where co-production can have a really practical impact. After all, the people who know a building best are often its inhabitants.

“It really springs from the basic principle that people who use services are best placed to help design them,” says Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing. “At its heart, [co-production] is a way of working in which residents and landlords work together to create a decision or service that works for them all.”

It may have become one of the sector’s more popular buzzwords over the past couple of years, but co-production is more than just jargon. At its core is the idea that landlords and tenants can work together in partnership to improve communities, with the recognition that both parties have contributions to make.

As part of our Resident Safety Campaign, Inside Housing brought experts from across the housing sector together for a discussion, sponsored by Aico, focusing on how landlords can deploy an effective co-production approach to improving building safety.

In three groups, the participants were asked to think about a couple of key questions: what does co-production actually mean? And what are the challenges involved in making it work?

What is co-production?

So what does co-production actually involve?

“Is it just a new bit of jargon?” asks Rachel Edwards, co-creation and engagement lead at Platform Housing Group. “Are we overcomplicating the idea? Is it really just about building relationships, and kind of doing what a lot of organisations are already doing, in terms of involving our customers in conversations?”

A common definition would be a big help, argues Mandeep Bhogil, director of operations at Tower Hamlets Community Housing. “There needs to be a call to action back to the regulator around simplifying and clarifying what they mean by co-production, and whether or not, as a sector, we can come together and be a voice to escalate that and ask for that clarity,” she says. “Because it feels like we’re all trying to go off in different ways and figure out a model to apply.”

For Ms Bhogil herself, however, the definition seems simple enough. “Let’s remove the mystique from it,” she adds. “[Co-production] is about bringing your end user, your client, your resident into the fold and talking about what they want the information to look and feel like, and how they want it to be presented to them.”