Cobalt Housing boss appointed chair of Liverpool housing association alliance

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Liverpool City Region Housing Associations (LCHRA) has appointed the chief executive of one of its members as chair.
Claire Griffiths, boss of Cobalt Housing, will take on the role after replacing outgoing chair Léann Hearne.
Cobalt is a member of the LCHRA, an alliance of housing associations in Liverpool.
Ms Griffiths will lead the 22-member consortium to help strengthen its pledge to use social housing to generate positive outcomes for people in Liverpool City Region.
Ms Griffiths said: “I’m honoured and excited to step into this role at a pivotal moment for our region and the housing sector.
“Housing remains one of the most powerful tools we have to drive meaningful social, economic and environmental change. The LCRHA is firmly rooted in the Liverpool City Region, with over 213,000 homes serving 450,857 people and employing 8,567 staff.
“We are working closely with colleagues within the combined authority and the metro mayor to ensure we increase our delivery of new affordable homes and continue our significant investment in existing homes and regeneration across the region, for the benefit of our communities, our region and our economy.
“I’m proud to take forward the work Léann has championed.
“Her unwavering commitment to people and place has set a strong foundation for the future of the LCRHA, and I look forward to continuing to drive real positive change across the region.”
The consortium’s members include Anchor, Riverside, Sanctuary and Livv Housing Group.
Ms Hearne, parting chair of the LCRHA, said: “Over the past three years, I’ve been proud to lead the LCRHA and use our combined impact to make things better for our customers, communities and the LCR [Liverpool City Region] at large.
“Looking at our latest social value figures just blows me away and I’m confident that under Claire’s leadership, the group will continue having a positive impact on those who live in our region.
“Her understanding of the sector and the challenges we must address will be instrumental to the continued success of the group and I wish her all the best.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories