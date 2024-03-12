‘Coercive’ council compelled residents back to Barton House, Tower Blocks UK says

Bristol City Council has been “discriminatory and coercive” by aiming to “compel residents back” to Barton House, according to Tower Blocks UK #UKhousing

The group criticised the council’s response to the crisis, claiming there had been “poor planning and lack of consistency”, with residents reporting “differential treatment and selective engagement from council officers”.

In a statement last week, Tower Blocks UK said it had visited Barton House on 2 March to engage with residents, who had begun to return to the building after being evacuated in November 2023.

The campaign group said it believed Bristol’s oldest tower block was “unfit for habitation” and that any resident who wished to be rehoused should be given priority in Band 1 for council rehousing of their choice.

Around 400 residents of the 98-flat, 14-storey building had been forced to leave last year after a survey found “major structural faults”. But in early 2024, Bristol City Council said that further surveys, as well as assurance from Avon Fire and Rescue Service, meant it was safe for them to go back.

Tower Blocks UK said, however, that the safety of Barton House “remains in question”. It cited a report from fire safety expert Arnold Tarling, who argued that “too much is being assumed” in the latest surveys of the building.

In a second report by Mr Tarling into Barton House dated 28 February, seen by Inside Housing, the chartered surveyor argued “a competent engineer would recommend further investigation in order to rule out any risk that could be posed”.

Some residents have voiced concerns about returning to the block. Last month, tenant Chan Osmond told Inside Housing: “We are only going back because we have to. We don’t really want to, but we’ve got no choice.”

In its statement, Tower Blocks UK alleged that one resident initiated a homelessness application but was denied relocation and told she and her children must return to the block or find alternative accommodation at their own expense.