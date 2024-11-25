Collapse in London affordable housing starts fuels 39% national decrease

Another recent England-wide data release from MHCLG showed the largest fall in housing association starts year-on-year since records began in 1978. This was also most acute in London, where starts fell 92% year-on-year.

In the capital, there were just 3,156 starts for the 2023-24 financial year, compared with 26,386 during the previous year, the data from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) showed.

The fall from 71,771 to 43,439 starts across all ‘affordable’ tenures – the lowest on record since 2016-17 – was fuelled by an 88% decrease in London.

Last month, figures published by the Greater London Authority (GLA) revealed that just 582 grant-funded affordable homes were started during the first half on 2024-25.

In May, mayor of London Sadiq Khan called for an emergency £2.2bn stimulus for housebuilding in the city, as its own figures revealed a 90% collapse in starts for 2023-24.

At the end of September, deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner scrapped a review of the London Plan ordered by the previous Conservative government, with the hope of starting a “new partnership approach” on housebuilding.

Within the newly released national starts total, 7,575 homes were for social rent, with 8,506 for affordable rent and 414 for intermediate rent. London Affordable Rent made up just nine starts – down from 11,588 the previous year.

Shared ownership accounted for 5,768 of the national starts, while 20,237 were recorded as an unknown tenure.

The number of starts contrasted with the number of affordable homes completed for 2023-24 – 62,289 – which fell only 2% compared with the previous year and was the second-highest total since 2014-15.

Andy Hulme, the chief executive of housing association Hyde, which operates in London and the South East, said the sharp fall in affordable housing starts should be “concerning for everyone” at a time when record numbers of homeless children are living in temporary accommodation.

“It is fair to say that England is now in the grips of a national housing emergency,” Mr Hulme said. “Unfortunately, [the drop in starts] will lead to more people becoming homeless in the coming months and years, as less affordable housing is delivered at a time when demand is increasing.”