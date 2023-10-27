Combatting fuel poverty, improving health and reducing pressure on GP services

As we approach the winter period, these pressures become more intense, as does the risk to individuals’ health and well-being.

According to data from Public Health Wales, health conditions that arise from poor housing and fuel poverty cost the NHS upwards of £95m every year – and the wider economy more than £1bn. It also increases individuals’ likelihood of developing long-term conditions.

Imagine a person goes to their GP because their asthma has become unmanageable. In the appointment, they will likely be asked if they have increased their exercise, are on new medicines, or have any other respiratory conditions. However, they are unlikely to be asked if their home is damp or mouldy. This is despite 50% of people with asthma commenting that their condition worsens when they are in an environment with damp or mould.

If the damp is not resolved, that person could develop further health problems that result in repeat requests to a healthcare professional – most often a GP – which creates additional (but avoidable) demand on services.

Sometimes, people are living with damp and mould in their homes because they are experiencing fuel poverty and are struggling to pay their energy bills. As the cost of living crisis continues and winter looms, rates of fuel poverty are going to increase, as will the risk to people’s health and well-being.