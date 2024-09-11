Combined authority could set up new HRA to boost development, Liverpool mayor says #UKhousing

“When the housing stock was handed over through stock transfer, all of our local authorities closed our HRAs and the contingent liabilities within those housing accounts, so none of our councils want to open those,” Mr Rotheram said.

He pointed out that it is “difficult” for councils to reopen their HRAs themselves, which means there is an opportunity for the combined authority to step in.

Speaking at the Housing Community Summit in Liverpool earlier this week, Mr Rotheram said he had been talking to the government about “how, not whether, we should” build council housing.

“What we said is there’s a possibility of the combined authority opening up a new one, and then we can do things on behalf of our local authorities,” he said.

“Plus, the fact is that we have the ability to borrow money at a cheaper rate, and so we can start to get some housing projects off the ground at scale, which include council housing.”

The majority of Liverpool’s council stock was transferred to housing associations in the 1990s and 2000s.

Mr Rotheram was speaking on a panel to discuss how devolution can help unite local authorities and housing associations.

The LCR mayor added that he had recently met chief executives of local housing associations to discuss ways the combined authority can help.

“The one thing that we do need to do is lobby on their behalf,” he said. “If they got a cheap source of investment – for instance, we can borrow, as combined authorities, at cheaper rates than they can through the Public Works Loan Board – that would again enable them to have some certainty about investment.”