Combined authority submits Investment Zones package that could deliver more than 18,000 new homes

The combined authority submitted the proposals which it says will create 65,000 new jobs, add £4.7bn to the local economy each year and allow 18,6161 homes to be built.

The plans include five separate Investment Zone sites such as Coventry Airport, and brownfield land in Dudley, Sandwell, Walsall and Wolverhampton.

Each site would create new housing alongside commercial and industrial spaces.

The plans were announced by the government earlier this month, which said the initiative aims to “turbocharge” development through low taxes and looser planning rules.

Under the scheme, areas can apply to host a ‘zone’ – a specific area designed to boost housebuilding and “transform towns and cities across the country”.