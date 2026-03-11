Comedian Steve Coogan plans to ‘disrupt’ established regeneration models with new people-led development corporation

The actor and comedian said he has “committed to champion” Middleton, which, along with several other towns, has “suffered from the post-industrial landscape”.

“I believe that there’s enough of the core raw ingredients for regeneration, in terms of making it worth my while being here,” Mr Coogan told the audience, when asked why he decided to join the development corporation.

During a panel session at the property conference in Cannes, France, Mr Coogan, Ms Marley and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham made their pitch for potential partners to invest in Middleton.

In an interview with Inside Housing at the MIPIM conference, Mr Coogan said “we need another term” for affordable housing, suggesting that the current models are not actually affordable for local people.

Alongside his co-chair Rose Marley, Mr Coogan is planning to drive regeneration in his hometown of Middleton, which is just north of Manchester city centre.

“I’m here to advocate for it, to tell you how we want to hopefully do things a little bit differently, building on successes in the past, like Stockport, and to learn from that,” he added.

Mr Burnham said Middleton was “very badly served by the property industry and the regeneration community when it went into that period of de-industrialisation” and that change happened without “the interest of the people being at the heart” of it.

The new MDC is currently functioning under a shadow board and is running a consultation with residents, which will be open for another month.

It will be the first MDC to be guided by co-operative principles, with a board made up of residents, businesses and public leaders.

Mr Coogan told Inside Housing that what the MDC is “really interested in” is finding “the people who work inside the existing models who are excited by someone who’s trying to disrupt it a little bit in favour of people”.

Of his previous work with charities, he said these organisations are “often just a Band-Aid on underlying problems, however well meaning and important they are”.

“I’m excited about being involved in this because it feels like something that is sustainable change to people’s lives that is rooted in just playing with the gearing, trying to... do things in a more imaginative way,” Mr Coogan said.

When asked about the role of affordable housing in the MDC’s regeneration plans, Mr Coogan said: “We were talking to one developer who said, you take a building, you restore it, you put luxury apartments in it and some affordable things, and they sell those, they make their money, but you get a nice, tidy new building, and put your shops at the bottom and you can see how that that works.

“But it feels to me, is there, for example, another way of doing it, can you make it, say, affordable?”