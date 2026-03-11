Comedian Steve Coogan plans to ‘disrupt’ established regeneration models with new people-led development corporation

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Comedian Steve Coogan is looking to “disrupt” established ways of regenerating towns in his role as co-chair of a new mayoral development corporation (MDC).
Alongside his co-chair Rose Marley, Mr Coogan is planning to drive regeneration in his hometown of Middleton, which is just north of Manchester city centre.
In an interview with Inside Housing at the MIPIM conference, Mr Coogan said “we need another term” for affordable housing, suggesting that the current models are not actually affordable for local people.
During a panel session at the property conference in Cannes, France, Mr Coogan, Ms Marley and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham made their pitch for potential partners to invest in Middleton.
“I believe that there’s enough of the core raw ingredients for regeneration, in terms of making it worth my while being here,” Mr Coogan told the audience, when asked why he decided to join the development corporation.
The actor and comedian said he has “committed to champion” Middleton, which, along with several other towns, has “suffered from the post-industrial landscape”.
“I’m here to advocate for it, to tell you how we want to hopefully do things a little bit differently, building on successes in the past, like Stockport, and to learn from that,” he added.
Mr Burnham said Middleton was “very badly served by the property industry and the regeneration community when it went into that period of de-industrialisation” and that change happened without “the interest of the people being at the heart” of it.
The new MDC is currently functioning under a shadow board and is running a consultation with residents, which will be open for another month.
It will be the first MDC to be guided by co-operative principles, with a board made up of residents, businesses and public leaders.
Mr Coogan told Inside Housing that what the MDC is “really interested in” is finding “the people who work inside the existing models who are excited by someone who’s trying to disrupt it a little bit in favour of people”.
Of his previous work with charities, he said these organisations are “often just a Band-Aid on underlying problems, however well meaning and important they are”.
“I’m excited about being involved in this because it feels like something that is sustainable change to people’s lives that is rooted in just playing with the gearing, trying to... do things in a more imaginative way,” Mr Coogan said.
When asked about the role of affordable housing in the MDC’s regeneration plans, Mr Coogan said: “We were talking to one developer who said, you take a building, you restore it, you put luxury apartments in it and some affordable things, and they sell those, they make their money, but you get a nice, tidy new building, and put your shops at the bottom and you can see how that that works.
“But it feels to me, is there, for example, another way of doing it, can you make it, say, affordable?”
Mr Coogan suggested that current definitions of “affordable housing” are not actually affordable.
He continued: “I remember saying, ‘well, why can’t they all be places that are affordable?’
“And the government has its remit, maybe they can step in and bridge the gap, because they have this remit... to help with the housing crisis.
“There’s isn’t just one way to skin a cat. We’re trying to say, and I know there are established models for how you regenerate, but given that they’re all established, how can we make it better?”
But he and Ms Marley pointed out that the MDC is still in its early stages and does not have clear proposals yet.
“I do know we believe that there’s a... virtuous Venn diagram where developers, central government, local people [and] local businesses can all sit in, and we’re trying to figure out what that is,” Mr Coogan added.
As part of early planning, the MDC has identified the opportunity to “boost town centre living” through approximately 1,500 homes along with 18 development sites, with further opportunity for refurbishment or reuse.
Of the MDC’s co-operative approach to regeneration, Mr Coogan said adhering to these principles “is about making sure that people who haven’t had a voice, like housing tenant associations... set up so they have a group voice”.
He added: “A lot of the political culture has been, for lots of nefarious political reasons, that ordinary people should be regarded as individuals and should be dissuaded from organising.
“When you organise, you have an effective voice and part of what we want to do is help people have a voice.”
When asked about the role of social housing in Middleton’s regeneration, Ms Marley told Inside Housing the sector is “really important”, pointing to the “extraction” of social housing that took place in the 1980s.
She said there are “a lot of challenges” as well as opportunities in social housing, including the fact that co-operative housing cannot be sold under the Right to Buy.
She added: “So when councils are ploughing money in and they’ve got the Right to Buy mechanism that they’ve currently got, there’s a solution... they’re in these very fixed kind of boxes of thinking, but we’re like, ‘well, hang on a second, what if everybody owns this development?’”
Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram has also come to MIPIM with plans for a new MDC, which he told Inside Housing he hopes to set up by the autumn.
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