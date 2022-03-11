Coming out at work

On my terms

I spoke to my manager, Chris, about my transition and she was very supportive from the outset. She was cool, calm and made me feel comfortable.

One of the most valuable things for me has been the lack of fuss from my manager and my colleagues. Chris made herself available to me if I needed to chat but it was all on my terms.

The day I came into work as Rebecca, everyone already knew about my transition and it was a relief that there was no real surprise or reaction. Everyone just got on with it.

I feel fortunate to work in this sector. Most people I know and work with are non-judgemental and progressive people. But I still experienced sleepless nights and anxiety. I knew I was moving from being a heterosexual man into one of the most marginalised groups in society.

“There are a few men in their 50s and I worried about how they’d react. They’ve ended up being the ones calling people out when they get my name wrong”

My new role is in the Housing First team. I left one job at ForFutures as a man, with my old name. I came back a week later as a woman called Rebecca.

The majority of my career in the housing sector has focused on supported housing and homelessness. I began working with the Big Issue, supporting magazine vendors to access housing and health services. I’ve worked in various supported and social housing projects and have experience and training in anti-social behaviour.

In 2019, I joined ForFutures and have worked in several frontline roles supporting people experiencing homelessness. Most recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic, I worked at one of our temporary accommodation projects. I have been so moved to hear about the incredible progress some people are making now they have moved into permanent, stable homes.

My career has given me the purpose, meaning and culture that I never felt in the catering sector.

I was concerned that it would be the tenants I was supporting who would be the most judgemental about my transition but they have been great! There are a few men in their 50s and I worried about how they’d react. They’ve ended up being the ones calling people out when they get my name wrong.

I know I will encounter hate and abuse at some point. Sadly, it’s an inevitability for trans people in our current society. But it’s not happened yet and this is reassuring to me.

This is only the start for me, Rebecca. It’s time to be the real me and I couldn’t be happier about it.

Rebecca Leigh Jenson, Housing First support worker, ForFutures