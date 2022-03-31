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Committee investigating social housing regulation asks to hear from residents

News31.03.22by Grainne Cuffe

A cross-party committee of MPs conducting an inquiry into the regulation of social housing in England is calling on residents to get in contact with them and share their experiences.

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Picture: Hiran Perera
Picture: Hiran Perera
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The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has now launched a survey that will ask those who live in social housing about the condition of their homes and the service provided by their landlords. The survey will be open until 14 April.

The committee has been hearing from a variety of people and organisations since January to understand the quality of social housing, the adequacy of the regulatory regime, and how effectively residents’ complaints are handled.

It is also looking at the proposals in the government’s Social Housing White Paper, which aims to drive a more consumer-focused system through greater transparency and accountability. 

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Clive Betts, chair of the LUHC Committee, said: “We are keen to hear directly from people who live in social housing. 

“The survey includes questions on whether tenants feel satisfied with the condition of their home; whether their landlord has been responsive to calls to fix issues such as mould or pests; and about tenants’ experiences of complaining to their landlords or to the Housing Ombudsman.”

He said the housing providers the committee has heard evidence from so far suggest that the majority of tenants are satisfied with the service they receive. 

Mr Betts added: “We’ve also heard some direct, first-hand testimony from people who have described suffering appalling conditions in their homes and who have experienced inadequate responses from their landlords.  

“We hope that the answers we receive from this survey will give the committee a greater sense of the issues tenants face in social housing.”

The committee will next hear from housing ombudsman Richard Blakeway on 19 April. 

It follows a session with ITV News journalist Daniel Hewitt, who has been the lead journalist investigating the state of social housing across the country, and two tenants who suffered appalling living conditions. 

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Government agency/department/organisationGovt agency/department/organisationLondonRegulation and Governance
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