Committee investigating social housing regulation asks to hear from residents

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has now launched a survey that will ask those who live in social housing about the condition of their homes and the service provided by their landlords. The survey will be open until 14 April.

The committee has been hearing from a variety of people and organisations since January to understand the quality of social housing, the adequacy of the regulatory regime, and how effectively residents’ complaints are handled.

It is also looking at the proposals in the government’s Social Housing White Paper, which aims to drive a more consumer-focused system through greater transparency and accountability.