Commonhold conundrum: what England can learn from Scotland to reform apartment ownership

In England and Wales, it is the norm currently for an apartment purchaser to be offered a leasehold interest. This often leads to complexities and disputes, especially concerning lease renewables and the balance of responsibilities.

While reform of commonhold has been proposed previously, it has not been vigorously pursued – until now, it seems. Reinvigorating the tenure through a new legal framework will be the central focus of the draft Leasehold and Commonhold Reform Bill, set to be published during the second half of 2025.

In November 2024, the government confirmed its intention to make commonhold the default tenure for flats, which has consequences of potentially banning new leasehold apartments.

Scotland has developed a different approach to property ownership, particularly in apartments. Most buyers acquire a heritable interest (the equivalent of freehold) in an apartment and a share in the common parts of the building.

A deed of title conditions may be put in place by a developer of a new build or newly converted apartment block prior to any sales, and this will govern the parties’ respective rights and obligations in respect of insurance and maintenance of the building. In default of any such title conditions, the Tenement (Scotland) Act 2004 provides this framework called the Tenement Management Scheme (TMS).

“In 2002, England and Wales looked to resolve the “fleecehold” issues inherent to apartment leasehold tenure by introducing commonhold, which closely aligns with the Scottish system whereby it allows the apartment to be held freehold”

In 2002, England and Wales looked to resolve the ‘fleecehold’ issues inherent to apartment leasehold tenure by introducing commonhold. This closely aligns with the Scottish system in that it allows the apartment to be held freehold, and the owner becomes a member of the commonhold association (CA) that owns and maintains the common parts of the building, noting that all owners in the building would be a member of the CA.

The CA would be a limited liability company with a prescribed form of articles of association. However, this form of tenure has not yet been fully embraced – there are fewer than 20 commonhold developments.

So, what’s preventing widespread adoption of commonhold in England and Wales?

First, many homeowners, developers, mortgage lenders and legal professionals are unfamiliar with the commonhold system and therefore prefer to stick with the more familiar leasehold. Developers also have little incentive to adopt a commonhold structure when they are able to secure future revenue through leasehold, such as selling lease extensions or the freehold interest. Mortgage lenders are also concerned about the potential insolvency of the CA and its impact on building repairs.

