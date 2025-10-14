Commonhold reform: will it be a social housing feat or failure?

In an effort to address the monopoly of traditional leasehold, the government has set out to reinvigorate the property market by making commonhold the default tenure – a move that has the potential to transform homeownership.

While timings for the legislation remain unclear, its announcement has prompted several questions, from how it will affect the rights of freeholders to how it could exist alongside current legislation.

It may seem that the social housing sector will be less impacted by these changes, until the government provides further details, but there may be more effects than meet the eye. Once implemented, a shift to commonhold could mean that registered providers (RPs) and social housing landlords need an entirely new approach to leasehold management.

While there aren’t currently clear steps for social housing landlords to take, they should keep the changes firmly on their radar as further updates could require swift action. Building a solid understanding of the proposed changes now will also put them in a stronger position when the change is implemented.

On the government side, the sector needs clear legislation, open channels of communication and for co-existing policies to be considered, if commonhold is to be a success.