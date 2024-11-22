Commonhold white paper and consultation on banning leasehold flats expected next year

In a new written statement, Matthew Pennycook said the latter measure would sit alongside taking “decisive first steps” to making commonhold the default tenure by the end of this parliament.

The statement follows pledges set out in the King’s Speech in July, in which the government said it would publish draft legislation on leasehold and commonhold reform, with a view to the latter superseding the former.

Commonhold differs from leasehold in that people who buy flats own their ‘unit’ outright, rather than for a set period of time.

Unit owners are then entitled to become part of a commonhold association, which jointly owns and manages common parts of buildings such as shared spaces, roofs, walls and other structural elements.

The tenure type, which is used widely in other parts of the world, was introduced in England and Wales in the early 2000s and has been on the statute books since 2022 but is rarely seen.