The communities minister in Northern Ireland has announced an extra £3.7m for tackling homelessness #UKhousing

This week, Mr Lyons told the Northern Ireland Assembly that “everyone needs a secure and safe place to call home. I share the ambition in this motion to make homelessness brief, rare and non-recurrent”.

The latest government statistics showed that the number of applicants on the housing waiting list in Northern Ireland was 48,366 on 30 September.

Gordon Lyons also announced £3m to support the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE)’s service delivery, but said that tackling the challenges around housing has to be “collective goal”.

He said that Homelessness Awareness Week, which began on 2 December, “highlights the reality of homelessness in Northern Ireland”.

“I have said before that we must be radical in our approach to homelessness, seeking innovative solutions to problems and thinking of different ways to respond to need.

“We need to make the strategic shift to the prevention of homelessness, and that remains my ambition. However, this will take time, and our short-term focus must continue to be supporting those currently in crisis,” Mr Lyons said.

He said he “recognised the growing demand”, but is “determined to bring forward measures which will proactively address the issues we face”.

He said the extra £3.7m, released as part of the October monitoring round, “will allow the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to provide certainty of funding for the remainder of the year to their third-sector partners who deliver valuable services for people who are homeless”.