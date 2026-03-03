Communities minister launches consultation on strengthening Northern Ireland’s landlord registration scheme

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Northern Ireland’s communities minister has launched a consultation on plans to strengthen the country’s Landlord Registration Scheme, as reliance on the private rented sector (PRS) expands and compliance gaps persist.
The consultation, announced by Gordon Lyons, comes amid wider reform of the PRS in Northern Ireland, including recent measures to extend eviction notice periods for long-term tenants.
Under the latest proposals, landlords would be required to provide additional information at registration, including details relating to property standards.
The Department for Communities also intends to widen data-sharing powers to support gas safety enforcement and housing policy development.
The consultation opened on 2 March and runs until 27 April 2026. This comes as governments spanning the UK are edging towards tighter regulation, including proposals for national landlord databases and stronger enforcement powers.
The sector has become increasingly pivotal over the last decade in Northern Ireland, with more than 130,000 households now privately renting – roughly one in five households.
Lengthy social housing waiting lists and affordability pressure on first-time buyers have accelerated the growth in demand.
Departmental data has previously highlighted a growing chasm between the number of registered landlords and the estimated size of the market, indicating that some landlords are operating outside the system.
The Landlord Registration Scheme Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2014 require all private landlords to register. The scheme created a central database intended to improve accountability and support enforcement.
Registration lasts three years and carries a flat fee, and landlords who fail to register or provide accurate information can face fixed penalties or prosecution.
Responsibility for administering and enforcing the scheme transferred to councils in March 2025, with Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council acting as lead administrator on behalf of all local authorities. The move is intended to strengthen local oversight.
Mr Lyons said: “A well-functioning private rented sector depends on landlords having the knowledge and support to meet their responsibilities. Many already do this well, but we must also address the minority who fall short.
“Strengthening registration will improve transparency, support council enforcement and help raise awareness of what is expected of landlords.
“These proposals are fair and proportionate, ensuring a robust system without placing unnecessary burdens on responsible landlords. Together, they aim to raise standards across the private rented sector for the benefit of both tenants and landlords.”
In October, Mr Lyons argued that rent controls are not currently working, due to unintended consequences such as landlords exiting the private rental market, “resulting in a greater shortage of properties in an already stretched market”.
Speaking in Stormont, he added: “The evidence indicates that they do not work; in fact, all the evidence demonstrates that.”
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