The new settlement will apply from 2026 to 2036 and will limit annual rent increase to consumer price index (CPI) +1% if inflation is at 0-3%, and CPI +0.5% if inflation is between 3 and 5%.

However, the Welsh government has said this should not be regarded as an automatic uplift for social landlords.

Under the previous standard (2020-25) the CPI +0.5% for 3-5% inflation was not included.

The new standard also outlines that social landlords are expected to set service charges for their properties at a level “which is responsible and affordable”, with an annual review of value for money required.