Community-led housing is vital to building and retaining public trust

Will the government build on the success of community-led approaches to housebuilding, asks Tom Chance, chief executive of the Community Land Trust Network #UKhousing

Grosvenor research in 2019 found just 2% of the public trust developers and only 7% trust planning authorities. I hear time and again from people who are frustrated that all they see being built are pricey executive homes, holiday homes or ‘affordable homes’ that aren’t genuinely affordable.

The yimby voice is growing, with polling showing that most people support new homes being built.

From 2018 to 2022, the government pump-primed this community-led approach to housebuilding. The Community Housing Fund provided revenue grants worth £27m and a further £4.5m of capital funding, which went into hundreds of projects and support infrastructure across England.

The revenue funds were hugely oversubscribed, helping new and small providers to meet the pre-development costs averaging £11,000 per home, which large providers can soak up in their working capital.

We have reviewed the progress of 206 funded projects, and the results make for encouraging reading.

At least 4,222 homes have come forward. Nine in 10 of these are affordable housing tenures, mostly for social or affordable rent. There is also a strong undercurrent of demand for non-standard tenures not supported by the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP), which were eligible for capital grants through the Community Housing Fund while it was open.

“There is also a strong undercurrent of demand for non-standard tenures not supported by the Affordable Homes Programme, which were eligible for capital grants through the Community Housing Fund while it was open”

Many of the projects only got very small exploratory start-up grants of up to £5,000. Of those that received substantial funding, two-thirds have either completed their homes, are under construction, or have a site and planning consent secured.

Only 5% of projects have stalled or thrown in the towel. This adds weight to a Capital Economics study from 2021 which found that community-led housing offers high value for public money.

The projects analysed in the review are mostly small, averaging 15 homes, but not always. One in 10 had more than 50 homes and the largest was a 500-home garden village. The projects have above-average use of modern methods of construction and self/custom-build approaches, driving innovation much as housing associations have done.

Of the 206 projects, 82 are working in partnership with housing associations. Leaders in this field account for much of this, with Aster out front partnering on 17 projects, but we have also seen new associations partnering with community land trusts (CLTs) since 2018.