Competition watchdog to assess SHDF Wave 3 under Subsidy Control Act

The watchdog is evaluating a new subsidy being proposed by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) for inclusion in Wave 3 of the SHDF.

A total of £1.21bn will be spent on the latest wave of the scheme, which distributes grant to housing providers to spend on energy efficiency upgrades.

Wave 3 offers more flexibility than previous waves of the SHDF, as well as an optional grant incentive for landlords who upgrade homes on the gas grid to low-carbon heat systems.

Under the Subsidy Control Act 2022, which came into effect last year, the CMA provides non-binding reports to public authorities on certain subsidies, at the authority’s request.