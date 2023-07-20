Number of complaints to ombudsman surges by 38% in last quarter #UKhousing

The ombudsman found maladministration in 64% of determinations, while it made 1,527 orders in the quarter.

The second-highest was complaint handling at 18%, followed by anti-social behaviour (ASB) at 10%.

The statistics for the latest quarter also show that property condition continues to be the most complained about category, accounting for 68% of all complaints.

The 8,123 in that period was a 24% increase compared to the previous quarter.

The ombudsman’s latest quarterly data report revealed that it received 11,205 complaints and enquiries between January and March 2023, up from 8,123 in October to December 2022.

Alongside the data, the watchdog has published an insight report focusing on emerging themes and lessons from recurring cases.

For the first time, it provides a viewpoint from its dispute support team, who are the first response to many complaints.

Claims

One of the issues caseworkers are seeing is around legal claims.

In its special report on Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH) following the coroner’s report on the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died from prolonged exposure to mould, the ombudsman concluded that the landlord “operated within a culture of not necessarily progressing repairs if a resident had made an associated disrepair claim”.

RBH did not do the necessary repairs on Awaab’s home after his family began a disrepair claim.

According to the watchdog’s insight report: “Complaints policies that exclude matters subject to legal proceedings need to be clear that that does not include the pre-action protocol.”

It said the team has also seen a number of approaches to the ombudsman that centre around insurance claims.

“These are usually outside of our jurisdiction, but landlords will still need to consider, even if the issue does not qualify to be recorded as a complaint, whether they have any responsibilities towards actioning the insurance claim,” the report states.

Extensions

It said another trend from the past quarter has been landlords contacting the ombudsman asking for an extension to provide a complaint response, rather than contacting the resident to have that conversation.

“As per the complaint-handling code, if an extension is required, then this should be agreed by both the landlord and resident.

“Landlords also must not delay their complaint response to wait for the completion of a repair, as this could also be delayed or take longer than expected,” according to the report.

Group complaints

When dealing with group complaints, the ombudsman advised landlords to consider what went wrong, how it affected the group and respond to the group complaint, but they should also consider any individual adverse effect and provide tailored responses where appropriate.