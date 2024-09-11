Complaints could be used to test culture, ombudsman says

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, told attendees at the Housing Community Summit in Liverpool that the nature of complaints means that they could be used to provide an association with a “culture scorecard”.

He was also asked his views on compensation convergence across the sector.

He said: “If you break a complaint down there are different areas where you can really test culture.”

It is important that the complaints process “does not lose sight of people”, Mr Blakeway said.

“I think that’s particularly important given the need by a landlord to often make adjustments to deliver a service. This is something we spoke about in our Spotlight report back in January. There needs to be agility in the way in which services are delivered by landlords, which isn’t always apparent,” he added.