Completions at Clarion fell around 10% in last financial year

In a November update, Clarion revealed it had made additional provisions against rent arrears following the cyberattack that affected its IT system and phone lines.

As a result of the attack, its operating surplus for the six months to the end of September fell to £149m, down from £164m in the same period in 2021.

In its latest update on the attack, Clarion said: “Thanks to recovery efforts following the cyber incident, arrears has improved and at year end has reduced by 0.7% since the end of December 2022, to 8.7%.”

A total of £148m was invested in existing stock, up from £136m in the previous year, and £456.8m was invested in new homes.

The new-homes investment was down from £538m due to what Clarion described as a “more cautious approach we have adopted in recognition of the challenging market conditions”.

The landlord reported that overall customer satisfaction was 0.1% below a target of 80%. Its repairs performance was slightly above its target by 1.9%, at 89.6%.

Update at 9am on 9 May 2023:

An original version of this story said repairs performance was at 86.9% when the correct figure was 89.6%. This was amended.