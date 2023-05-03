Completions at Clarion fell around 10% in last financial year

The UK’s largest housing association has reported a drop in completions of around 10% in the last financial year.
In a fourth-quarter stock market update, the landlord revealed it had completed 2,032 homes over the course of the 2022-23 financial year, down from 2,276 in 2021-22 – of which 78% were for affordable tenures.
Its current pipeline stands at 20,970 homes.
Elsewhere in its performance update for the period up to 31 March 2023, Clarion reported a sales income of nearly £220m for outright sale and shared ownership, down from £307.4m the year before.
The update also showed its turnover was relatively stable, falling slightly to just over £1bn. Its operating surplus was down £40m to £263m.
Its full-year pre-tax surplus was £101m for 2022-23, down from £186m.
Clarion, which manages around 125,000 homes, said its performance was “reflective of a challenging operating environment and increased demand on services, although the reduced surplus is primarily driven by one-off events and projects”.
These one-off events included a £45m interest charge resulting from a decision to complete a debt-portfolio rationalisation project, and £17m associated with a cyberattack.
In a November update, Clarion revealed it had made additional provisions against rent arrears following the cyberattack that affected its IT system and phone lines.
As a result of the attack, its operating surplus for the six months to the end of September fell to £149m, down from £164m in the same period in 2021.
In its latest update on the attack, Clarion said: “Thanks to recovery efforts following the cyber incident, arrears has improved and at year end has reduced by 0.7% since the end of December 2022, to 8.7%.”
A total of £148m was invested in existing stock, up from £136m in the previous year, and £456.8m was invested in new homes.
The new-homes investment was down from £538m due to what Clarion described as a “more cautious approach we have adopted in recognition of the challenging market conditions”.
The landlord reported that overall customer satisfaction was 0.1% below a target of 80%. Its repairs performance was slightly above its target by 1.9%, at 89.6%.
Update at 9am on 9 May 2023:
An original version of this story said repairs performance was at 86.9% when the correct figure was 89.6%. This was amended.
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