Completions rise significantly at Peabody as margin improves with £26m rise in surplus

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Large London landlord Peabody has seen a significant rise in new home completions, alongside a rise in turnover and surplus that led to an improved operating margin.
The G15 member told the stock market that for the six months ending 30 September 2025, turnover was up to £522m from £486m the prior year.
The 108,000-home housing association’s operating surplus rose by £26m to £156m, which improved its operating margin by three percentage points to 30%.
The company completed 658 homes, a significant rise from 225. However, the landlord said it had “faced completion challenges at our Wornington Green development in west London”, although it “expects these to ease as the year progresses”.
For the full year in 2024-25, the landlord delivered 1,010 homes, compared with 1,381 the year earlier. It was ranked 11th in Inside Housing’s biggest builders’ survey, down from seventh place in 2024 and second in 2023. Our survey revealed a trend of declining completions and starts over the past 12 months.
Sales revenue in the period was £48m, with a further £71m of sales exchanged or reserved after the half year.
This included 210 empty properties that were unsuitable and unsustainable and sold “as part of our long-term plan”, generating an income of £68m.
In the same period, Peabody re-let 1,301 properties, providing much-needed homes for people on the social housing waiting list or in unsuitable accommodation.
It also made £57m in development land receipts which will be reinvested in residents’ homes.
Peabody’s investment in existing homes increased by £20m to £210m. This included £106m on capital improvements, of which £20m related to building safety.
The large London landlord spent a further £104m on repairs and maintenance, up by more than £10m, to help it meet safety and regulatory compliance standards such as Awaab’s Law.
Phil Day, chief financial officer at Peabody, said: “We’re continuing to prioritise investment in residents’ homes and improving services.
“We’ve started to see an improvement in our financial performance, but we know we still have more to do. We’re listening to residents and working together with them to help provide the support and services that local neighbourhoods need, while making sure we deliver value for money.
“We anticipate the benefits of the comprehensive Spending Review will support our ongoing improvement journey and have been actively engaging with government and other partners to maximise its impact.”
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