Completions rise significantly at Peabody as margin improves with £26m rise in surplus

The G15 member told the stock market that for the six months ending 30 September 2025, turnover was up to £522m from £486m the prior year.

The 108,000-home housing association’s operating surplus rose by £26m to £156m, which improved its operating margin by three percentage points to 30%.

The company completed 658 homes, a significant rise from 225. However, the landlord said it had “faced completion challenges at our Wornington Green development in west London”, although it “expects these to ease as the year progresses”.