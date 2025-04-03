Computer-generated images can bring architectural models to life – we need to trust them

Computer-generated images should be utilised in planning, so it is important that people understand what these are, writes Vasilena Bocheva at Lanpro #UKhousing

CGI includes still or animated visual content produced by individuals with the help of computer software. The process starts with the masterplan or 3D model (usually developed using computer-aided design, or CAD) and utilises various sources of information to assist their accuracy. By using CGIs in planning and development, professionals are able to experiment with different layouts and orientations, materials and textures, and other options to deliver realistic visualisations.

However, if CGIs are too positive in their depiction of a housing scheme, trust with local residents or future occupiers can break down. To engender trust in the process, I believe it is important that audiences understand exactly what a CGI is and how it is created.

For housing associations and developers, CGIs are a valuable communication tool that can bring architectural ideas to life. While some people may struggle to understand plans, everyone can understand a picture.

“Do architectural models lie?” was the question posited by Professor Mary Beard writing in the Times Literary Supplement, as she shared her concerns about discrepancies between the visualisation for Station Square in Cambridge and the completed development. Specifically, a large taxi rank that was omitted from the computer-generated image (CGI).

It’s important that CGIs, especially those used in public consultation on housing schemes, show different scenarios – for example the impact of shadows at a specific (rather than optimal) time of day, or a view of a less attractive part of the scheme. In reality, most visualisations we create are actually intended to demonstrate how a scheme wouldn’t be visible from a specific viewpoint location ie that it has a low impact on its surroundings.

It is particularly important in consultation that audiences understand the benefit that CGIs can bring to an open and honest planning application process.

The optimal use of CGIs is to adapt them to show alternative scenarios. For example, residents may want to understand the impact of smaller front gardens on the overall provision of public spaces in the scheme, the shading resulting from buildings of varying heights, or the visual impact of energy-efficient features such as heat pumps.

“It is particularly important in consultation that audiences understand the benefit that CGIs can bring to an open and honest planning application process”

When CGIs are used as a tool for dialogue rather than as a ‘finished product’, it opens the path to honest and transparent communication.

The graphic presentation must be realistic. Different surfaces are suitable for different uses – so it is entirely appropriate, for example, to depict a child on a scooter on an asphalt surface, but it would be inaccurate to depict this on grass. The comparison enables local residents to evaluate the design options with great understanding. The use of humans in such circumstances is also important in communicating scale and atmosphere.

Like artists’ impressions that were used before the advancement of CGIs, these images need not look like the finished product. We frequently produce quite ‘sketchy’ images and find that this is popular in the consultation process, as the consultees often prefer that the scheme isn’t presented as one which has already been determined.