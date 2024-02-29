Concern 27% annual rise in rough sleeping is not the ‘peak of the crisis’

An annual official snapshot figure, published today (Thursday 29 February), showed that the number of rough sleepers on a single night in autumn last year rose 27% year on year to 3,898.

The figure has more than doubled – up 120% – since the figure in 2010, when the snapshot approach was adopted.

It throws into doubt a 2019 manifesto by the Conservative Party to end “the blight of rough sleeping by the end of the next parliament”.

In the government’s latest figures, it showed that every region in England saw a year-on-year rise, but nearly half of the overall total was in London and the South East.

However, the latest figure is down by 18% from a peak of 4,751 in 2017.

The largest increase was in the capital, which saw a 32% year-on-year increase in people sleeping rough to 1,132.