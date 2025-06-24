Concern about incorrect charges for repairs comes amid belief that AI is ‘only thing’ that will make Awaab’s Law effective

At Housing 2025 in Manchester on Tuesday, panellists discussed a range of possible explanations for rising housing association spending on repairs.

Social landlords are preparing for new strict time limits on investigating and repairing damp and mould, set to be brought in this October under a law named for two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died after being exposed to mould in his home.

Today’s panel heard how incorrect service charges “often” made up 7% of landlord repair costs; that there was a rise in non-technical staff being employed in technical roles; and that AI might help meet the timescales under the new legislation.