The latest monthly data published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLHUC) shows that more than 800 households became homeless in the first three months of 2023.

The overall number rose from 4,295 at the end of January to 5,105 at the end of March.

Of those numbers, 69% are households with dependent children, and the rest are single households.

Reasons for Ukrainian refugees presenting as homeless and requesting prevention duty from their local council include the breakdown of accommodation arrangements, unsuitable accommodation on arrival or a rejection of a sponsor’s offer.

Thousands of families have opened their homes to Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, helping more than 100,000 seeking sanctuary in the UK through the Homes for Ukraine scheme.