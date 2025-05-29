Concern raised about real terms decrease in social housing budgets in Scotland

A Shelter Scotland analysis of government data finds 31 out of 32 local authorities have been allocated less funding in 2025/26 when compared to four years ago.

The City of Edinburgh Council was the only local authority to see an increase in its resource planning assumptions (RPA), which is the amount of money allocated to each local authority from the Scottish government’s Affordable Housing Supply Programme.

Homelessness applications in the city have risen by over 33 per cent since 2021.

The Scottish government restored its affordable housebuilding programme to £768m for 2025-26, after it was cut in 2024 by a quarter.