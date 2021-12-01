Conservatism at LFB led to ‘arrogance and complacency’, chief says

Conservatism within the London Fire Brigade led to the organisation becoming “arrogant and complacent”, its commissioner has admitted #UKhousing

“I would have to accept that there has been a degree of conservatism and resistance to change in the brigade,” he said, but later he said some failures were more down to “organisation inertia”, brought about by “trying to change everything”.

Mr Roe added that “good organisations challenge themselves continuously” as to the “sacred cows they hold dear”.

“It sometimes allowed us to become slightly arrogant about our level of knowledge and understanding,” Mr Roe said.

“Part of the issues we’ve talked about over the past two days were that sometimes because of the scale of our operational experience, the manifestly different risks we face as an organisation in comparison to any other service in the country, sometimes it allowed us to become complacent.

When lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett put the views to him, Mr Roe said it was a “fair challenge to make to the LFB”.

Continuing his evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry today, current LFB commissioner Andy Roe agreed with claims made by Dr Sabrina Cohen Hatton that a “very conservative culture” had made it “very difficult to implement change” within the organisation.

Mr Millett referred to the LFB’s Lakanal Assurance Review, published in 2018, in which he could not find any reference to a training package which “fully met the coroner’s recommendation” following the inquest into the incident, which killed six people.

Mr Millett asked why Londoners should trust the organisation to learn the lessons of Grenfell if it “did not learn from Lakanal on compartmentation, [fire survival guidance] or evacuation, and did not admit that it had failed to learn from Lakanal when it came to a report in 2018”.

Mr Roe said: “The public should judge us on the outcomes we deliver into London. So I don’t ask for trust – I don’t think we deserve to ask for trust until we demonstrate different outcomes. We are beginning to do that.”

He gave an example of the New Providence Wharf fire in May 2021, which he said was a “very significant fire in a complex clad building”.

He said that firefighters employed a “completely different approach”, evacuating the block at the very start of the incident.

“That is where we can reasonably ask the London public to trust us because we have demonstrated in outcomes for them, that we listened, we have learned, we have changed.

“My promise to Londoners is that we will continue to take that attitude forward into the future. But I would expect them to hold us to hard account – I don’t want blind trust in the LFB.

“I want a public that is engaged and challenging to us and questioning us and we need to open ourselves up to enable them to make that challenge,” Mr Roe said.

The commissioner was also grilled about the Shepherds Court fire in August 2016. The fire spread as a result of combustible panels under the windows on the facade of the building.

In written opening submissions to the inquiry, the LFB said: “By the time of the fire at Shepherds Court in August 2016, the LFB was aware of the dangers of certain types of modern external wall systems such as rainscreen cladding, but the extent and wider impact of those systems which were seen in the Grenfell tower fire was not fully understood.”

Asked what was meant by that statement, Mr Roe said the pace at which the building industry was moving with regard to materials was “outstripping” the LFB’s ability to understand it.