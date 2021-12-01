Conservatism at LFB led to ‘arrogance and complacency’, chief says

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Conservatism within the London Fire Brigade (LFB) led to the organisation becoming “arrogant and complacent”, its commissioner has admitted.
Continuing his evidence to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry today, current LFB commissioner Andy Roe agreed with claims made by Dr Sabrina Cohen Hatton that a “very conservative culture” had made it “very difficult to implement change” within the organisation.
When lead counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett put the views to him, Mr Roe said it was a “fair challenge to make to the LFB”.
“Part of the issues we’ve talked about over the past two days were that sometimes because of the scale of our operational experience, the manifestly different risks we face as an organisation in comparison to any other service in the country, sometimes it allowed us to become complacent.
“It sometimes allowed us to become slightly arrogant about our level of knowledge and understanding,” Mr Roe said.
Mr Roe added that “good organisations challenge themselves continuously” as to the “sacred cows they hold dear”.
“I would have to accept that there has been a degree of conservatism and resistance to change in the brigade,” he said, but later he said some failures were more down to “organisation inertia”, brought about by “trying to change everything”.
Mr Millett referred to the LFB’s Lakanal Assurance Review, published in 2018, in which he could not find any reference to a training package which “fully met the coroner’s recommendation” following the inquest into the incident, which killed six people.
Mr Millett asked why Londoners should trust the organisation to learn the lessons of Grenfell if it “did not learn from Lakanal on compartmentation, [fire survival guidance] or evacuation, and did not admit that it had failed to learn from Lakanal when it came to a report in 2018”.
Mr Roe said: “The public should judge us on the outcomes we deliver into London. So I don’t ask for trust – I don’t think we deserve to ask for trust until we demonstrate different outcomes. We are beginning to do that.”
He gave an example of the New Providence Wharf fire in May 2021, which he said was a “very significant fire in a complex clad building”.
He said that firefighters employed a “completely different approach”, evacuating the block at the very start of the incident.
“That is where we can reasonably ask the London public to trust us because we have demonstrated in outcomes for them, that we listened, we have learned, we have changed.
“My promise to Londoners is that we will continue to take that attitude forward into the future. But I would expect them to hold us to hard account – I don’t want blind trust in the LFB.
“I want a public that is engaged and challenging to us and questioning us and we need to open ourselves up to enable them to make that challenge,” Mr Roe said.
The commissioner was also grilled about the Shepherds Court fire in August 2016. The fire spread as a result of combustible panels under the windows on the facade of the building.
In written opening submissions to the inquiry, the LFB said: “By the time of the fire at Shepherds Court in August 2016, the LFB was aware of the dangers of certain types of modern external wall systems such as rainscreen cladding, but the extent and wider impact of those systems which were seen in the Grenfell tower fire was not fully understood.”
Asked what was meant by that statement, Mr Roe said the pace at which the building industry was moving with regard to materials was “outstripping” the LFB’s ability to understand it.
Mr Millett raised Mr Roe’s evidence in phase one of the inquiry that he “didn’t understand at the time of the Grenfell Tower fire that new construction materials and methods were being used with limited understanding of their fire behaviour and performance”.
“And that your base assumption was that buildings were constructed in accordance with the building regulations, which would include principles that the facade would not contribute to the fire spread itself.
“Does it remain your evidence?” Mr Millett asked.
Mr Roe agreed and said: “It’s still a shock to me, the scale of the failure of the British regulatory system in this regard… I just don’t think we anticipated failure on that scale in the British built environment.”
He added: “Grenfell continues to me to be an article of public shame for the United Kingdom that our regulatory system failed so completely.
“To face what was an almost complete failure of everything from design to inspection to competent construction and, frankly, good moral decision-making is still really shocking.”
Mr Millet showed the commissioner a section of a tall building slideshow, which was updated in early October 2016 after the Shepherds Court fire. It concluded that the façade contributed to the fire spread.
Mr Millett asked if Mr Roe agreed that the presentation “demonstrates a detailed and pretty sophisticated level of technical understanding of the risks of façade fires in the built environment, at least on the part of LFB’s fire safety department”.
Mr Roe agreed and said it speaks to the point that “one of the things we should have done better was to ensure that that knowledge was shared with all the other relevant parts of the organisation”.
Mr Millett also pushed the commissioner on understanding why the organisation in the past failed to learn lessons, particularly as he is seeking to reform it.
Mr Roe said he was more focused on “taking things forward” and “less interested in previous relationships”.
“We could expend a great deal of energy in unpicking every single aspect of where a training package hadn’t met the requirements I would reasonably expect,” he said, adding that the LFB would not have the capacity to do that, while the focus would be on generally improving.
He also said that the LFB is working with the government in relation to pre-planning how to evacuate disabled or vulnerable residents.
He said: “I want my firefighters to be in a position where they have access to detailed information around the vulnerabilities of people inside the building so they can then best determine how in the moment they may best endeavour to rescue them.”
The inquiry continues and will resume on Monday.
Each week we send out a newsletter rounding up the key news from the Grenfell Inquiry, along with the headlines from the week
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive the weekly newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories