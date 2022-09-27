Conservative governments have turned housing market into a ‘racket’, says Labour

In a speech at the Labour Party Conference yesterday, Lisa Nandy was scathing of the Conservative Party’s approach to housing, accusing it of “deliberate vandalism of social housing stock” and claiming that Labour would fix what the Tories had created.

She said: “The Tories have turned housing into a racket, incentivising speculation and profiteering, while millions languish on waiting lists in cold, damp homes.

The comments came as Ms Nandy confirmed that Labour in government would restore social housing to be the second-largest tenure of housing across the country.

The private rented sector became the second-largest tenure back in 2011 and currently there are 4.4 million private renters, compared to four million social housing tenants. This would mean the construction of an additional 400,000 social homes under the Labour government.

Under a mantra of “council housing, council housing, council housing”, she said a Labour government would rebuild the UK’s social housing stock and bring homes back into the ownership of local councils and communities.

She added that “council housing is not a dirty word”, which received widespread applause from conference delegates.