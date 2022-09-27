Conservative governments have turned housing market into a ‘racket’, says Labour

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The Conservative government has turned the country’s housing market into a “racket” which has incentivised speculation and profiteering, Labour’s shadow housing secretary has said.
In a speech at the Labour Party Conference yesterday, Lisa Nandy was scathing of the Conservative Party’s approach to housing, accusing it of “deliberate vandalism of social housing stock” and claiming that Labour would fix what the Tories had created.
She said: “The Tories have turned housing into a racket, incentivising speculation and profiteering, while millions languish on waiting lists in cold, damp homes.
The comments came as Ms Nandy confirmed that Labour in government would restore social housing to be the second-largest tenure of housing across the country.
The private rented sector became the second-largest tenure back in 2011 and currently there are 4.4 million private renters, compared to four million social housing tenants. This would mean the construction of an additional 400,000 social homes under the Labour government.
Under a mantra of “council housing, council housing, council housing”, she said a Labour government would rebuild the UK’s social housing stock and bring homes back into the ownership of local councils and communities.
She added that “council housing is not a dirty word”, which received widespread applause from conference delegates.
Nevertheless, she did mention that Labour would look to open up homeownership to millions of people currently renting.
Inside Housing understands that Labour will unveil details of its plan to boost homeownership later in the day. This plan is believed to include a plan which will aim to see more than 70% of households living in a home they own within the first five years of a Labour government. The current level is 65%.
Earlier in the day, Inside Housing had outlined Labour’s plans for the sector that also included a commitment to reform the private rented sector with a new private renters’ charter, which includes ending no-fault evictions, the right to make home alterations, the right to have pets, a four-month notice period for landlords, and a national register of landlords.
“Because security in your home, the right to make your home your own and, most of all, the right to live in a home fit for human habitation is non-negotiable.
“Because housing isn’t a market, it’s a fundamental human right,” said Ms Nandy.
Acknowledging the current crisis the country faced, including the cost of living crisis and the fall in value of the pound, she said that it was tempting to retreat and play it safe in a time of crisis, but she said that was not what Labour is.
“Out of the devastation of war, we built more council homes than any other government in history,” she said.
Ms Nandy ended her speech by asking delegates to rise to meet the challenge of solving the housing crisis “in a great national mission to rebuild our country”.
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