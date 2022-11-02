Conservative MP pushes new bill to ban unscrupulous exempt accommodation providers from sector

A Conservative MP is pushing forward with a bill aimed at stopping unscrupulous exempt accommodation landlords from providing society’s most vulnerable with substandard housing #UKhousing

Last week, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee issued a 60-page report on exempt accommodation, which labelled the sector a “complete mess ” and stated it was creating a “licence to print money” for some providers.

The move comes after increased scrutiny of the exempt accommodation sector, following a number of reports of tenants living in horrific conditions and receiving next to no support.

He is now aiming to make the Supported Housing (Regulatory Oversight) Bill law. The new legislation includes proposals such as giving councils powers to fine or ban underperforming landlords.

Bob Blackman, MP for Harrow, introduced a private members’ bill in June which aims to tighten up regulation and oversight of providers offering exempt housing.

Exempt accommodation is a type of housing that is often used by people who find it difficult to access other forms of accommodation, such as prison leavers, recovering addicts, refugees, and those fleeing domestic violence.

Since a small level of support is required, this type of housing is exempt from usual housing benefit caps, meaning providers can often charge very high rates of rent that are well above housing benefit levels.

In many cases, it provides crucial accommodation for those hardest to house, but an increasing number of providers are taking advantage of tenants and providing sub-standard accommodation, while making huge profits.

The new bill from Mr Blackman, which will get its second reading in November, will look to introduce a number of new laws, including giving local authorities new powers to stop poor practice by introducing licensing schemes for exempt accommodation in their areas. Providers that are not licensed will not be able to access the higher ‘exempt’ housing benefit.

For those that breach licensing agreements, councils will be able to introduce banning orders, rent repayments or fines, so that rogue operators can be penalised for poor performance.

The bill looks to plug holes in the regulation of exempt accommodation, with campaigners describing exempt housing provision as being a blindspot for regulation, with a patchwork of regulatory bodies overseeing it.

Exempt accommodation is provided by a diverse group of providers, including registered providers, charities and community interest companies. This means that different regulatory bodies oversee different types of providers – and some are able to escape oversight entirely.