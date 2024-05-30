Conservative Party defends ‘wash-up’ process after London mayor brands lack of renters reform ‘huge betrayal’

The Conservative government first pledged to scrap no-fault evictions in 2019, which would stop landlords from evicting tenants without a good reason.

London mayor Sadiq Khan described the move as a “huge betrayal” of the capital’s 2.7 million private renters, which “leaves thousands at risk of illegal eviction, harassment and homelessness”.

The increase, more than five times the figure for the rest of England and Wales, comes after the Renters (Reform) Bill was shelved by government ahead of the July general election.

In February, housing secretary Michael Gove promised that no-fault evictions would be banned by the next election.

The Renters (Reform) Bill, which reached the House of Lords last month, included those plans. However, it was confirmed on 24 May that the legislation did not make the ‘wash-up’ period, where bills are quickly progressed after a general election has been called.

After the news that the bill will not pass before the election, campaigners said that tenants have been “let down” by a “failed” government.

In London, more than 30,000 renting households have faced a no-fault eviction claim since the government first pledged to abolish them.

Mr Khan is urging the next elected government to make ending no-fault eviction a first day priority.

He said: “These latest stats from City Hall are shocking and the unacceptable delay to this vital bill will leave even more renters in the capital at unnecessary risk of housing insecurity and homelessness.”