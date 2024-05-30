Conservative Party defends ‘wash-up’ process after London mayor brands lack of renters reform ‘huge betrayal’

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The number of Section 21 no-fault evictions in London has increased by 52% in the past year, new analysis by City Hall has revealed.
The increase, more than five times the figure for the rest of England and Wales, comes after the Renters (Reform) Bill was shelved by government ahead of the July general election.
London mayor Sadiq Khan described the move as a “huge betrayal” of the capital’s 2.7 million private renters, which “leaves thousands at risk of illegal eviction, harassment and homelessness”.
The Conservative government first pledged to scrap no-fault evictions in 2019, which would stop landlords from evicting tenants without a good reason.
In February, housing secretary Michael Gove promised that no-fault evictions would be banned by the next election.
The Renters (Reform) Bill, which reached the House of Lords last month, included those plans. However, it was confirmed on 24 May that the legislation did not make the ‘wash-up’ period, where bills are quickly progressed after a general election has been called.
After the news that the bill will not pass before the election, campaigners said that tenants have been “let down” by a “failed” government.
In London, more than 30,000 renting households have faced a no-fault eviction claim since the government first pledged to abolish them.
Mr Khan is urging the next elected government to make ending no-fault eviction a first day priority.
He said: “These latest stats from City Hall are shocking and the unacceptable delay to this vital bill will leave even more renters in the capital at unnecessary risk of housing insecurity and homelessness.”
Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said that banning Section 21 evictions has the potential to “make a huge difference to renters’ lives and reduce the number of us who have to get our council’s help to avoid homelessness”.
“But abandoning the Renters (Reform) Bill as parliament dissolves means the government has failed in its promise to renters at the last election to deliver a fairer tenancy system.
“Whoever forms the next government must make rental reform a key part of their agenda. This means proper protections from evictions when we have done nothing wrong, and limits on unaffordable rent rises so we can’t be turfed on to the streets at a landlord’s whim,” he said.
Earlier this month it emerged that the number of people removed from their homes by court bailiffs as a result of no-fault evictions had reached a six-year high.
A Conservative spokesperson said: “The wash-up process always happens at the start of a general election campaign and governments face difficult decisions on prioritising legislation.
“We rightly prioritised legislation delivering justice for those affected by the Post Office and infected blood scandals and securing stronger protections for victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence and other serious violence.
“Our plan to deliver the homes people need is working, delivering one million more homes over the last parliament despite the major disruption caused by COVID, and we remain committed to creating a fairer market for renters."
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