Updated: Conservative Party leadership contest: what do the candidates think about housing?

After three years in charge, Boris Johnson is set to step down as prime minister at the beginning of September.

The Conservative Party is currently in the process of selecting a leader, with MPs continuously being eliminated from the race over the coming days until the final two are left to battle it out over the summer.

Inside Housing has summarised what the remaining candidates have previously said, and are promising to deliver, on the subject of housing.

Rishi Sunak

The former chancellor is one of the most recognisable faces still in the running, and many in the sector will be familiar with his meteoric rise over the past few years.

Mr Sunak delivered his first Budget in March 2020 – just one month into the role – announcing a £12bn Affordable Homes Programme, which was warmly welcomed by the sector as one of the largest settlements in years.

Weeks later he famously signed off an unprecedented expansion of the welfare system as COVID-19 hit the UK, including a £20-per-week boost to Universal Credit and a realignment of Local Housing Allowance rates to cover the cheapest third of rents.

These policies were only ever a temporary measure: the £20 uplift was removed last year and LHA rates have been refrozen since 2020. However, this has not stopped Mr Sunak being branded a “socialist” by his right-wing colleagues due to his decision to raise taxes to fund health and social care spending and bring down the deficit post-pandemic.

Despite his reputation for being a big spender, Mr Sunak has not always been forthcoming with money, particularly when it comes to the building safety scandal. While he did sign off on the £5bn Building Safety Fund, Robert Jenrick, who served as housing secretary from 2019 to 2021, later told journalists that the Treasury was unwilling to increase this despite the huge bills being handed to leaseholders.

When Mr Jenrick’s successor, Michael Gove, announced a plan to force developers to pay for work in January this year, he was forced to agree with Mr Sunak’s team that the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUCH) would meet any shortfall from their own budget if developers were not forthcoming, rather than asking for more from the Treasury.

Housing has not formed a central part of Mr Sunak’s bid to become prime minister so far. During the Tory leadership environment hustings, he vowed to improve the energy efficiency of the country’s housing stock, saying the UK has the "worst houses in Europe". Hopefully, whatever he has planned will be more successful than the failed Green Homes Grant scheme that he launched in 2020.