Conservative voters support scrapping leasehold, poll finds

The research was conducted by Opinium UK for campaign group Commonhold Now. It found that 60% of people who voted Conservative in 2019 supported scrapping the tenure.

In addition, 57% of people who voted Conservative in 2019 but no longer classify themselves as Conservative supporters also backed the abolition of leasehold.

The data comes as it was reported this week that the government would back down on plans to abolish the tenure, which sees residents take a mortgage to buy a long lease of a property ultimately owned by a freeholder, in favour of reforming the existing system.

According to The Guardian, housing secretary Michael Gove’s plan to end the ownership structure was quashed by Number 10, which felt it was too ambitious and unachievable before the 2024 election.