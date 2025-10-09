Conservatives’ plan to abolish stamp duty would remove ‘major barrier’ to downsizing, Retirement Villages boss says

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Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has closed the party’s conference with a promise to abolish stamp duty the next time the party is in power.
The Conservative MP for North West Essex told party members in Manchester on Wednesday that the “housing market is not working as it should” and the “big barrier that keeps getting in the way” is stamp duty.
The party leader’s proposal to abolish the tax was immediately welcomed by a major later living provider.
Ms Badenoch said: “I haven’t even said what it is yet, but you all know – you all know that barrier is stamp duty.
“Young people trapped in the pain of renting. Workers who want to further their career.
“Pensioners who want to downsize but can’t afford the thousands of pounds they have to pay in tax. Conference, stamp duty is a bad tax. It is an un-Conservative tax.”
Stamp duty is paid by people buying homes in England and Northern Ireland for more than £125,000, but first-time buyers are exempt from paying on properties worth up to £300,000. People buying homes worth more pay a percentage of the value of the home.
Ms Badenoch’s party said it has “cautiously” estimated that abolishing stamp duty on main homes after 2029 would cost the Treasury £9bn a year.
The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the direct cost of the cut might be around £10.5bn to £11bn a year by that point, with additional costs in Scotland and Wales taken into account.
In response, Tim Seddon, chief executive of Retirement Villages Group, said: “There are currently around 10 million unused bedrooms in the UK, most of them in houses occupied by the over-65s.
“Abolishing stamp duty, as the Conservatives are proposing, would remove a major barrier to downsizing in later life, as older people often feel they face a financial penalty for moving and end up staying put.
“Scrapping the tax would help unlock housing supply, giving more young people the chance to get onto the property ladder in the near term. The tax system should be used to incentivise downsizing, not deter it.”
Ms Badenoch’s pledge came after shadow housing secretary James Cleverly said at the conference that current affordable housing targets are so high they “prevent anything from getting built”.
Earlier this week, it was also reported that the Conservatives had proposed £4bn worth of housing cuts from 2029-30. The party claimed the savings would be made by ensuring benefits and social housing are reserved for UK nationals.
Ms Badenoch continued: “The last Conservative government cut stamp duty for thousands of homebuyers.
“But now we must go further, we must free up our housing market. Because a society where no one can afford to buy, or move, is a society where social mobility is dead.
“So I have looked at the stamp duty thresholds to see if we can change them. I have looked at the rates you have to pay to see if we can lower them.
“I have decided we can’t. Because that simply wouldn’t be enough. Conference, the next Conservative government will abolish stamp duty on your home. It will be gone.”
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