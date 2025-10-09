Conservatives’ plan to abolish stamp duty would remove ‘major barrier’ to downsizing, Retirement Villages boss says

The Conservative MP for North West Essex told party members in Manchester on Wednesday that the “housing market is not working as it should” and the “big barrier that keeps getting in the way” is stamp duty.

The party leader’s proposal to abolish the tax was immediately welcomed by a major later living provider.

Ms Badenoch said: “I haven’t even said what it is yet, but you all know – you all know that barrier is stamp duty.

“Young people trapped in the pain of renting. Workers who want to further their career.

“Pensioners who want to downsize but can’t afford the thousands of pounds they have to pay in tax. Conference, stamp duty is a bad tax. It is an un-Conservative tax.”