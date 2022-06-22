Consortium of Housing Associations in the South East appoints new chair

Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, has taken on the role of chair of the Consortium of Housing Associations in the South East (CASE), whose 10 members collectively own and manage 450,000 homes.

Mr Bailes succeeds Elizabeth Austerberry, previously the chief executive of Moat Homes, who had been chair since 2017.

Mr Bailes has been in the top role at Paradigm for nearly seven years. Prior to that, he served as executive director of regulation at the Homes and Communities Agency for three-and-a-half years.

Before that he was head of affordable housing at the then-named Department of Communities and Local Government.