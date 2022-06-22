Consortium of Housing Associations in the South East appoints new chair

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A consortium representing housing associations in London and the South East of England has appointed a new chair.
Matthew Bailes, chief executive of Paradigm, has taken on the role of chair of the Consortium of Housing Associations in the South East (CASE), whose 10 members collectively own and manage 450,000 homes.
Mr Bailes succeeds Elizabeth Austerberry, previously the chief executive of Moat Homes, who had been chair since 2017.
Mr Bailes has been in the top role at Paradigm for nearly seven years. Prior to that, he served as executive director of regulation at the Homes and Communities Agency for three-and-a-half years.
Before that he was head of affordable housing at the then-named Department of Communities and Local Government.
Along with researching and campaigning on issues that affect the provision of affordable homes in the South East, CASE provides a forum for its members to collaborate and share good practice.
Mr Bailes said the group is a “major force” for the provision of new affordable housing in the South East, as its members own and manage a third of the total of housing association homes in the region and they collectively “make significant investments which increase housing supply in the region”.
He said the most significant challenge in the South East is house price affordability, which has “declined at a greater rate in these regions in recent years than anywhere else in the UK”.
“Over the coming year, we will be doing more to make the case for solutions to provide more affordable homes for more people across the region and to show how we can continue to play our part in supporting the communities and neighbourhoods across the South East,” Mr Bailes added.
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