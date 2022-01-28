Construction and repairs contractors are harder and harder to secure. What can social landlords do?

Prices are going up, and social landlords are putting out tenders and getting no bids. @PfH_News’ Neil Butters considers how they need to change their approach to secure contractors they need #UKhousing

Someone told me about a project where the contractor left just weeks before they were due to begin, citing low margins and high demand elsewhere. Another social landlord said they’d put out a £300,000 planned works contract and received no bids at all.

I’ve heard that some housing providers can’t even persuade their incumbent contractors to re-tender for planned maintenance jobs, and that several construction firms have withdrawn from projects last minute, having got a better offer.

Construction and repairs contractors are inundated with work, and this is creating challenging conditions for social landlords. Surging demand around COVID catch-up, fire safety and net zero – plus a skills shortage – means that building firms are cherry-picking the jobs they want and ignoring those they don’t.

A number of contractors have completely given up tendering for works, focusing instead on direct awards due to the strength of their order books. In some instances, traditional planned works are seeing price increases of 20% to 30%.

These conditions aren’t likely to change any time soon. The problem is exacerbated by current demand and is therefore increasingly noticeable, but ultimately this is a long-term structural problem related to the ageing construction workforce and a historic under-investment in training.

Although things are tough, difficult contractor behaviour can be managed. But to do this effectively, social landlords must first adjust their own mindset.

“High demand has turned a buyers’ market into one led by suppliers, and social landlords must adapt”

Gone are the days of putting out a planned maintenance contract and having dozens of building firms – all operating on low margins – scrapping for work and offering bargain bids. High demand has turned a buyers’ market into one led by suppliers, and social landlords must adapt.

With healthy competition no longer a given, here are five practical steps to help you engage positively with contractors:

Warm up potential bidders

Housing providers must be empathetic, putting themselves in the shoes of contractors, finding out about their priorities, commitments and delivery models. A building company might be more interested in bidding for a contract if it’s a certain length or chunked up into smaller jobs.

This intelligence-gathering will help landlords to make their work more attractive, prompting a higher number of bids.

Adjust your timescales

Some contractors are so busy that they have no capacity to respond to tenders, or they just can’t react quickly. Bear this in mind as you plan your tender timescales. Give contractors lots of advance warning and be prepared to extend deadlines. Why not publish upcoming planned and capital works contract opportunities across your local contractor community?

Consider contract delivery timeframes too. A lack of skilled workers, materials shortages and new COVID restrictions are all impacting the speed at which contractors can deliver jobs. Social landlords must be pragmatic on timing or else contractors won’t bid.