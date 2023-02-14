Construction firm involved in major garden village development with housing association collapses

Gateshead-based Tolent appointed administrators yesterday, with 313 of its staff being made redundant on the spot.

The firm had been working with Karbon on the Seaham Garden Village project in County Durham.

The £175m development includes plans for 1,500 homes, with around half for affordable tenures.

Karbon took over from fellow North East-based landlord Home Group as a partner on the scheme in 2019.

Tolent owned the land, secured planning permission in 2018 and then sold it to Karbon, Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes last year.

Durham County Council had also previously been named as a partner on the project.