Construction industry lacks capability for detail needed at Gateway 2, inquiry told

He also made the point that the BSR should be more transparent and tell the sector if it did not have the right people in place. “If we don’t know that you haven’t got enough people, there’s nothing we can do about it, but if we do know, we can.”

Discussing whether more communication and clarity were needed from the BSR, Ms Fisher said: “There has been a big shift with what the BSR has attempted to do, which is not just, ‘Tell us you comply with regulation’, but ‘Prove and demonstrate the process you have been through in order to show that you have complied’.”

She said that “really good communication on method, process, resources, volumes, all of those things, can really help”.

“It comes back to the point that transparency builds trust in the industry, and it will help us all understand where there are learnings to take place, where there’s greater understanding required, but also where there are operational issues.”

Giving evidence at a later session were Ben Oram, chair of the Architectural Technical Leads Group; Steve Evans, head of technical operations at the National House Building Council; and Gary Strong, global building standards director at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Discussing the lack of consistency between some of the guidelines, Mr Oram said: “We as designers implement our designs based on guidance and standards, and those guidance and standards are often inconsistent and subject to judgement.

“They’re meant to be applied by someone who has the ability to analyse, review and take a view on these things. The BSR teams, I think, are terrified of implementing or taking judgements where these parts of guidance are subjective, and that is one of the core problems.

“That’s why we need this early engagement with the BSR to work around these gaps in guidance.”

The Industry and Regulators Committee previously heard that organisational oversight of managing agents may not improve the experience of residents and leaseholders regarding remediation work.

Last month, it was announced that the head of the BSR, Philip White, would step down from the role in September.