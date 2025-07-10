Construction industry lacks capability for detail needed at Gateway 2, inquiry told

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The construction sector lacks the capability to deliver the level of detail required by the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) at Gateway 2, a House of Lords committee has heard.
Mark Reynolds, co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council, gave evidence to the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee as part of its inquiry into the Building Safety Regulator (BSR).
This week, the committee also heard evidence from Helen Fisher, programme director of the Cladding Safety Scheme at Homes England.
Mr Reynolds noted that the level of detail that had to be submitted at Gateway 2 – which covers design requirements – was “quite frankly, beyond the capability of the system the industry works in”.
“You don’t design a structure to the nth degree until you’ve actually procured the delivery contractor. The industry isn’t capable of doing that at Gateway 2 without spending a lot more money, with a lot more delays in the process,” he said.
He added that the Construction Leadership Council had helped produce guidance on this, but was currently waiting for approval from the BSR and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.
Ms Fisher said the building safety regime has had widely recognised “operational difficulties”, but that there was more to the issue than that.
“It’s more than fixing a regime and a set of processes. There is a cultural need for the construction industry to take the requirements of building safety regulation more seriously and to start understanding and raising that cultural bar,” she said.
Mr Reynolds added: “There’s a level of culture change, behaviour and self-regulation which has come about in the last three years [in the construction sector].
“Moving forward... we should ask ourselves, ‘Are we doing as much as we possibly can to avoid all of the issues occurring?’ I think there’s still some work to do.”
He also made the point that the BSR should be more transparent and tell the sector if it did not have the right people in place. “If we don’t know that you haven’t got enough people, there’s nothing we can do about it, but if we do know, we can.”
Discussing whether more communication and clarity were needed from the BSR, Ms Fisher said: “There has been a big shift with what the BSR has attempted to do, which is not just, ‘Tell us you comply with regulation’, but ‘Prove and demonstrate the process you have been through in order to show that you have complied’.”
She said that “really good communication on method, process, resources, volumes, all of those things, can really help”.
“It comes back to the point that transparency builds trust in the industry, and it will help us all understand where there are learnings to take place, where there’s greater understanding required, but also where there are operational issues.”
Giving evidence at a later session were Ben Oram, chair of the Architectural Technical Leads Group; Steve Evans, head of technical operations at the National House Building Council; and Gary Strong, global building standards director at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
Discussing the lack of consistency between some of the guidelines, Mr Oram said: “We as designers implement our designs based on guidance and standards, and those guidance and standards are often inconsistent and subject to judgement.
“They’re meant to be applied by someone who has the ability to analyse, review and take a view on these things. The BSR teams, I think, are terrified of implementing or taking judgements where these parts of guidance are subjective, and that is one of the core problems.
“That’s why we need this early engagement with the BSR to work around these gaps in guidance.”
The Industry and Regulators Committee previously heard that organisational oversight of managing agents may not improve the experience of residents and leaseholders regarding remediation work.
Last month, it was announced that the head of the BSR, Philip White, would step down from the role in September.
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