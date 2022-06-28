Construction industry ‘race to the bottom’ impacting building safety remediation works, experts warn

Ms Stimpson, who has helped advise government on the implementation of Dame Judith’s programme, echoed these concerns.

“The title of this session is re-establishing confidence in the system to ensure that tenants feel and are safe in their homes.

“And I’m ashamed, truly ashamed, that we’re five years in [since the Grenfell Tower fire] and I’m not sure that we’ve achieved that yet,” she said.

“Dame Judith keeps saying you don’t wait to be told what to do. But I’m afraid our industry has waited to be told and is still waiting.”

She added: “That culture, that race to the bottom, that how can we do this easier, cheaper with the least intervention, I’m afraid is a culture that our industry still has today.

“And those coming from other industries, medical industries, chemical industries, nuclear industries, don’t understand how we’re still operating in the way that we are. And that is shameful.”

She said that “not everybody” was continuing to watch the Grenfell Inquiry, and that she often shows clips of the tower burning at the start of her presentations to “alert people again, shock them again into the realisation that we’ve… not done enough to make residents feel safe”.

“We’ve got to change as an industry. We’ve got to have an industry that we’re proud of, and I’m still not proud,” she said.

LABC – an umbrella body representing building control inspectors at councils – has had its actions before the fire placed under sharp scrutiny by the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, particularly into relation to misleading certificates it produced which erroneously suggested that the combustible insulation products used on the tower were suitable for tall buildings.

Last week, lawyers for the bereaved and survivors called its performance “abject”, with LABC’s lawyers arguing that the firm was “played” by insulation manufacturers.