Construction products green paper published with stronger sanctions for manufacturers

The green paper, issued on 26 February, proposes to address gaps in regulatory coverage and make all manufacturers responsible for assessing the safety risks associated with their products before they are marketed.

Existing regulations will also be enforced with stronger sanctions, including both civil and criminal penalties for manufacturers that engage in misleading practices or neglect their responsibilities regarding product safety.

The government added that it would review and improve legal routes for individuals to seek redress from construction product manufacturers for defective products, including financial compensation.

Inside Housing understands that a decision has not been made on whether this would apply retrospectively or to future misconduct, and such legal changes would require new legislation in parliament.