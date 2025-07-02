Consultation announced on reformed Decent Homes Standard for social and private sector

Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, has announced a consultation on a new Decent Homes Standard for the social and private rented sectors #UKhousing

Mr Pennycook said: “To support stakeholders in responding to the DHS consultation, I am publishing an interim impact assessment and the government response to the consultation undertaken by the previous government on extending a standard to the private rented sector.”

The consultation launched today will also look at new Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for social and affordable housing.

Last week, a panel at the Housing 2025 conference discussed how transitioning to the DHS could be affected by supply chains that aren’t there yet, and not enough feedback from residents on what they want from the new rules.

The housing minister added: “Registered providers are already investing billions into repairs, maintenance and improvements.

“To help them plan effectively for the future, we want to provide clarity as to the updated, modern standards needed to ensure that rented homes are safe, decent and energy efficient.”