Consultation announced on reformed Decent Homes Standard for social and private sector

Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, has announced a consultation on a new Decent Homes Standard (DHS) for the social and private rented sectors.
The consultation launched today will also look at new Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) for social and affordable housing.
Mr Pennycook said: “To support stakeholders in responding to the DHS consultation, I am publishing an interim impact assessment and the government response to the consultation undertaken by the previous government on extending a standard to the private rented sector.”
Last week, a panel at the Housing 2025 conference discussed how transitioning to the DHS could be affected by supply chains that aren’t there yet, and not enough feedback from residents on what they want from the new rules.
The housing minister added: “Registered providers are already investing billions into repairs, maintenance and improvements.
“To help them plan effectively for the future, we want to provide clarity as to the updated, modern standards needed to ensure that rented homes are safe, decent and energy efficient.”
The Regulator of Social Housing’s Global Accounts, released at the start of this year, found housing associations spent £8.8bn on repairs and maintenance between April 2023 and March 2024.
Inside Housing published its annual tracker one month later, which examined who is spending what, and why.
The consultation is part of a number of new announcements by the housing minister.
These include news that social landlords will need to provide tenants with access to information about the management of their homes from April 2027.
Newly built social homes will also be exempt from the Right to Buy for 35 years.
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