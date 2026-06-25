The proposals in the joint consultation between the Treasury and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) aim to speed up the delivery of new social homes by allowing providers to purchase bare land without having to pay VAT.

Under current tax rules, for a sale of land to qualify for zero VAT, construction must have started on the land. This means the transaction between social landlord and landowner has to occur at a specific time, known as the ‘golden brick’ stage, or VAT will be applied.

These constraints lead to delays resulting in staggered transfers as each plot is built to ‘golden brick’ before the social housing provider takes title.