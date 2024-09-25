Consultation on Scotland’s building safety levy launched

The Scottish government is consulting on proposals for a building safety levy, which will apply to all new residential buildings #UKhousing

The levy would apply to the construction of new residential buildings, mirroring measures being introduced in England through the UK Building Safety Act.

The Scottish government secured the power to introduce a levy from Westminster in April .

The levy, a tax on developers to raise funds to help fix building safety issues in Scotland, will be introduced under powers due to be devolved by the UK government later this year.

Funds raised would support the Scottish government’s cladding remediation programme.

In England, the levy will apply to new residential buildings, with revenues – expected to be £3bn over 10 years – used to fund remediation of unsafe buildings.

A UK-wide levy was ruled out owing to differences in the housing markets and building control systems in England and Scotland.

The Scottish government proposes to bring in the levy on a national basis, as opposed to the English system, which will see revenue collected by local authorities.

Revenue Scotland would act as the tax collection body.

The consultation asks about the scope of the levy – who should pay and who should be exempt – and how it should be calculated.

The government is also seeking views on how the levy should operate, how it will be collected, how long it should run for, and what kind of powers might be needed to enforce it.