Consultation opens on planning committee reforms

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The government is seeking views from the sector on its proposals for reforming planning committees in England.
The changes will look at the delegation of planning functions, the size and composition of committees, and mandatory training for members.
The consultation is part of a wide range of measures set to be introduced through the Planning and Infrastructure Bill.
On the delegation of planning functions, the government is seeking to improve on what it describes as “some committees unnecessarily considering large numbers of applications consisting of largely minor and technical details”.
Views will be sought on whether it will be better to introduce a requirement for local planning authorities to have smaller, dedicated committees to deal with strategic development applications.
The government highlighted a recent survey by the Planning Advisory Service that revealed how 45% of respondents thought they do not have a good understanding of planning and planning processes after training, which it believes indicates scope for a more consistent and qualitative approach.
Delegated decision making, overhauling local plans and thoughts on a set of national decision making policies are also being heard.
This is in addition to a revised National Planning Policy Framework later this year. The consultation will last for eight weeks from 28 May 2025.
An impact assessment of the Planning and Infrastructure Bill has estimated that the changes could benefit the economy by up to £7.5bn over the next 10 years.
Additional proposals this week took aim at developers that fail to build out sites in an agreed timeframe, suggesting they may face penalty charges.
A planning reform working paper, published on Sunday, includes proposals to give councils new powers to keep house builders “on track” to “ensure they play their part” to deliver the government’s target of 1.5 million homes this parliament.
These include house builders having to agree to timeframes before planning permission is granted and the ability to hand out penalties to those who repeatedly fail to build out or use planning permissions to trade land speculatively.
This was followed by changes to small and medium-sized sites that could include an exemption from the Building Safety Levy and eased biodiversity net gain requirements.
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