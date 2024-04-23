The Chartered Institute of Housing has said that reports of leaseholders having to pay ground rents for another 20 years are “disappointing”

The changes will be incorporated into the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Bill , which reached committee stage in the House of Lords this week.

In a concession, according to the report, prime minister Rishi Sunak overruled the exchequer and is set to announce a cap of £250 per year for leaseholders paying ground rent.

It emerged in the Sunday Times over the weekend that millions of leaseholders will continue to pay ground rent for 20 years after housing secretary Michael Gove’s reform plans were watered down. The paper said the decision was as a result of resistance from the Treasury.

However, the member body said a planned £250 per year cap “will provide some protection and certainty”. In addition, leasehold campaigner Harry Scoffin described a cap as a “huge win”, while the National Leasehold Campaign (NLC) said it does not go far enough to help leaseholders.

It comes after the government consultation on ground rents, launched in November, included capping the charge at a peppercorn rate for existing leaseholders.

The Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Act 2022 means that if any ground rent is demanded as part of a new residential long lease, it cannot be charged at more than the cost of one peppercorn per year – effectively setting the rate to zero.

However, this currently only applies to new leases.

Mr Gove said the consultation was launched to help protect those leaseholders who can be faced with ground rent clauses in their leases, which result in spiralling payments with no benefit in return.

He said the changes would deliver on the government’s manifesto commitment to create a fairer system for millions of leaseholders.

James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the CIH, said the ground rents news was “disappointing”.

He said: “As CIH set out in our housing manifesto, the government should use the opportunity of legislation to fundamentally reform the leasehold system, building on the Law Commission’s recommendations, which benefits existing as well as prospective owners.

“Given the 2017 Conservative Party manifesto commitment to reduce ground rents to zero, the idea that current leaseholders will need to continue to pay ground rents well into the future is disappointing, though the anticipated introduction of a £250 per annum cap will provide some protection and certainty.”