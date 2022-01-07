Continuing to engage residents on safety issues: what can the sector do in 2022?

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As part of our Resident Safety Campaign in partnership with Aico, Inside Housing recently hosted three workshops.

The purpose was to allow readers to discuss how the sector might further increase engagement with residents on safety issues in the coming year and provide new ways for residents to have a voice in policy discussion and matters relating to their homes.

More than 100 people signed up for these informal discussions to offer ideas and insight to inspire a cultural change in the sector. Here are the key points.