Continuing to engage residents on safety issues: what can the sector do in 2022?

Three workshops of more than 100 Inside Housing readers, in association with Aico, looked at ways social landlords can increase engagement with residents. Here are the ideas that the groups came up with
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As part of our Resident Safety Campaign in partnership with Aico, Inside Housing recently hosted three workshops.
The purpose was to allow readers to discuss how the sector might further increase engagement with residents on safety issues in the coming year and provide new ways for residents to have a voice in policy discussion and matters relating to their homes.
More than 100 people signed up for these informal discussions to offer ideas and insight to inspire a cultural change in the sector. Here are the key points.
Workshop 1: how can landlords co-produce with residents?
The Social Housing White Paper outlined how social landlords need to improve how they communicate with residents and provide the opportunity to co-produce projects with landlords. While there are examples of good practice, there is work to be done.
The pandemic saw many landlords introduce new ways of communicating. Martin Hilditch, editor of Inside Housing and chair of the session, said: “The pandemic has seen many landlords introduce and trial new ways of communicating, along with different approaches to working and co-producing with residents. For example, the Northern Housing Consortium’s tenants’ climate jury intended to provide tenants with the opportunity to inform landlords on views on climate change.”
He asked the group to define what co-production looks like at present and how different methods might be tried in the future. Points from the discussion include:
Workshop 2: how can landlords inform residents about the safety of their homes?
At a time when stock is being upgraded to meet new safety standards, fibre broadband targets and carbon net zero goals, new technology is being introduced to monitor temperature, ventilation and carbon dioxide levels to improve the quality of well-being in homes, as well as reduce energy consumption and costs.
Part of this change involves residents understanding the technology in their homes and their role in changing behaviours to work towards safer and healthier homes.
Welcoming everyone to the second workshop, Mr Hilditch spoke about the new Building Safety Regulator that is currently being set up by Peter Baker, chief inspector of buildings. One of his key priorities is to look at the way that landlords engage with their residents, saying: “There is a need for the sector to challenge its own performance and look at ways of improving.”
Mr Hilditch asked the group to think about what could be stopping communication being effective and how they can be overcome by trying different methods. Points from the discussion include:
Workshop 3: how can landlords create inclusive and safe communities where residents want to live?
Jack Simpson, news editor at Inside Housing, chaired the final session to talk about how the increase of development to reach government targets has meant fresh discussion about what we would like our neighbourhoods to look like. In the past 18 months, factors such as green spaces and creating inclusive communities have also risen on the priority list. Social landlords and local authorities play a large part in this.
Introducing the session, he said: “The sector has a high target of providing 300,000 new homes a year. It is not simply about hitting this target, but ensuring these developments are providing safe, inclusive places to live that are pleasant for people to live in and provide well-being in terms of environmental, mental and physical health needs – and not just new builds but ensuring that existing communities are being catered for as well.” Points from the discussion include:
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